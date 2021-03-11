Final home tournament of season gives Aggie softball team chance to tune up for SEC play

The Texas A&M softball team is one of three Southeastern Conference teams not opening league play this weekend, something the Aggies expect to turn into a positive at the Davis Diamond Classic.

“Anytime with a team this young if we can get some more experience under our belt, we’re happy to do it,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “We feel like we’re getting better every game and are really starting to hit on all cylinders.”

A&M (13-3) has won 11 of its last 12 games, winning four of them via the run-rule including the last three. The only loss was 3-2 last weekend to 22nd-ranked Tennessee, one of 10 SEC teams that are ranked.

The Aggies will open SEC play Thursday at 12th-ranked LSU. But first the Aggies will play five games this weekend at its final home tournament of the season and play at McNeese State on Tuesday night.

Evans believes the team’s offense is starting to hit its stride. A&M scored three or less runs seven times over an 11-game stretch but scored 30 in its last three victories.

“We sort of regrouped, and we have a better plan at the plate,” Evans said. “I think we’re being more aggressive. We’re able to run a little bit more than we have, so I’ve been pleased with that.”