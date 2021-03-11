Final home tournament of season gives Aggie softball team chance to tune up for SEC play

The Texas A&M softball team is one of three Southeastern Conference teams not opening league play this weekend, something the Aggies expect to turn into a positive at the Davis Diamond Classic.
“Anytime with a team this young if we can get some more experience under our belt, we’re happy to do it,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “We feel like we’re getting better every game and are really starting to hit on all cylinders.”
A&M (13-3) has won 11 of its last 12 games, winning four of them via the run-rule including the last three. The only loss was 3-2 last weekend to 22nd-ranked Tennessee, one of 10 SEC teams that are ranked.
The Aggies will open SEC play Thursday at 12th-ranked LSU. But first the Aggies will play five games this weekend at its final home tournament of the season and play at McNeese State on Tuesday night.
Evans believes the team’s offense is starting to hit its stride. A&M scored three or less runs seven times over an 11-game stretch but scored 30 in its last three victories.
“We sort of regrouped, and we have a better plan at the plate,” Evans said. “I think we’re being more aggressive. We’re able to run a little bit more than we have, so I’ve been pleased with that.”
A&M is batting .292 and averaging more than three extra-base hits per game. The Aggies also average more than two stolen bases per game.
A&M’s offense will have a chance to keep building momentum this weekend against Montana and Louisiana Tech, who have a combined 8-18 record.
Montana (4-10) has an 8.08 earned run average with opponents hitting .360. The Grizzlies have allowed 26 home runs and 39 doubles. Louisiana Tech is much better in the circle with a 2.90 ERA, allowing only four homers with opponents batting .227. The Lady Techsters (4-8), though, have struggled at the plate, hitting just .234. Louisiana Tech has been shut out three times.
Evans said it’s crucial for her team to keep playing well this weekend before heading to Louisiana next week.
“Every bit of confidence that we can build going into next week is going to be really important,” she said. “So let’s just build up those great at-bats and defensive plays and take care of business, so when we get into SEC [play] we’re going to feel like we’re grounded and ready to go.”
That’s certainly been the case in the circle. A&M junior Makinzy Herzog (5-1, 0.58 ERA) and freshman Grace Uribe (4-1, 2.10) lead the way. They’re complemented by graduate transfer Kelsey Broadus (1-1, 0.86) and senior Kayla Poynter (3-0, 2.62).
“Pitchingwise, let’s just keep doing what they’ve been doing,” Evans said.
•
NOTES — A&M will play Montana at 3 p.m. Friday followed by Louisiana Tech. The Aggies will play Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday followed by Montana and end the tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday against Montana. ... Montana is picked to finish third in the seven-team Big Sky Conference by its coaches behind Weber State and Sacramento State. ... Louisiana Tech is picked by the Conference USA coaches to finish fifth in the league’s West division, just ahead of last-place UTEP. ... Louisiana Tech went 2-2 last week at its own tournament, losing both games to Baylor 3-1 and 3-2.