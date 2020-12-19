Fifth-ranked Aggies make final statement of regular season with win over Volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher refused to comment on his team’s worthiness of being in the College Football Playoff until the Aggies completed their resume. The motto was simply to “control what you can control.”
But after the fifth-ranked Aggies closed the regular season with a 34-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday at Neyland Stadium, Fisher fervently let loose with his opinion of where A&M should stand in the CFP committee’s eyes.
“You’re 8-1 in the SEC,” Fisher said. “We lost to the No. 1 team in the country. I want to see someone else go 8-1 in this league and stand up and do it. We can play with anybody. We do deserve in it.”
A&M (8-1) indeed controlled what it could Saturday, dominating Tennessee from wire-to-wire with a record-setting 44 minutes, 9 seconds of possession. The Aggies ran 79 plays to the Volunteers’ 37 thanks in large part to converting 10 of 14 third downs.
But games 350 miles north and 250 miles east played an even bigger role in A&M’s postseason destiny.
As the Aggies kicked off on a brisk morning in Knoxville with temperatures in the upper 30s, the Big Ten Conference championship got underway in Indianapolis between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 14 Northwestern. And as A&M took to the air to return to College Station, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson tangled for the Atlantic Coast Conference title in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ohio State added a field goal and touchdown in the fourth quarter to secure a 22-10 win, closing the door on the Aggies’ easiest path to the playoff by leapfrogging the Buckeyes. And Clemson avoided its second loss of the season by dismantling Notre Dame 34-10.
No. 1 Alabama and Ohio State appear to be locks for the CFP, leaving arguably three playoff-worthy teams with one loss each vying for the final two spots.
If sound, fundamental power football means anything, Fisher says the Aggies deserve one of those last two berths.
“We get so caught up with the score, and that’s people who don’t understand football,” Fisher said. “Football is a game about putting your will upon people whether it’s skillwise or physically. People who understand football know we are a very good football team.”
The Aggies exercised their will on the Vols despite beginning Saturday as cold as the air circling Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee (3-7) turned the opening possession into an impressive five-play, 75-yard march capped by starting quarterback Harrison Bailey’s 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jacob Warren. A&M’s Jayden Peevy sacked Bailey for a 5-yard loss on the game’s first play from scrimmage, but a holding call on backup cornerback Brian George negated the play and gave new life to the drive.
George started in place of the injured Myles Jones, who wore a protective boot on his right leg while on the field during pregame. Tennessee picked on George the rest of the drive, including on the fake-reverse pass for the touchdown.
“[Jones has] been nursing something all year,” Fisher said. “It’s been off and on, and after that last game, he couldn’t come back from it and he needed more time and we didn’t want to put him on the field. For a game like this, it wasn’t worth putting him out there to do it, and that’s why Brian played.”
A&M’s offense began controlling the game from its first possession, answering Tennessee’s opening march with a 10-play, 75-yarder capped by quarterback Kellen Mond’s 5-yard scramble up the middle to tie the score at 7. The drive was the first of A&M’s five to reach at least 10 plays.
A&M spanned the first and second quarters with another marathon drive that covered 69 yards in 12 plays. The Aggies converted on third down three times during the possession, and running back Isaiah Spiller ended it with a 3-yard touchdown run up the middle, giving A&M the lead for good.
The drive established A&M’s pattern of success on third down as the Aggies converted 6 of 7 in the first half. On those plays, Mond completed 5 of 6 passes for 60 yards and finished the half 19 of 22 overall for 183 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.
One of the nation’s best on third down all season, A&M converted 10 of 14 on Saturday.
“That was huge,” Mond said. “I felt like we were pretty efficient on third down, and I feel like that was a big-time ability for us to keep the ball on our side.”
The Aggies settled for a Seth Small 23-yard field goal on its next drive to finish a run of 17 straight points.
Tennessee then changed quarterbacks to J.T. Shrout, who connected with a diving Cedric Tillman in the end zone on a 46-yard touchdown pass. Tillman got a step behind George on the play and helped the Vols trim their deficit to 17-13 when Toby Wilson missed the extra-point kick.
A&M closed out the first half with a score, aided by an illegal hands to the face penalty on Tennessee early in the drive that gave the Aggies a first down on a third-and-14 incompletion. Mond ended the clock-draining drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Ainias Smith on an out route for a 24-13 lead.
Meanwhile in Indianapolis, Northwestern led 10-6 and had A&M’s CFP hopes up with a promising drive to open the second half. But the Wildcats’ chances at upsetting the Buckeyes took a big hit when Peyton Ramsey’s underthrown pass to the end zone from the Ohio State 9-yard line got intercepted by linebacker Justin Hilliard.
Moments later at Neyland Stadium, Mond also threw an interception in the end zone — A&M’s first turnover since Mississippi State intercepted a Mond pass and returned it for a touchdown on Oct. 17.
Tennessee officials then displayed a brief live look of the Big Ten title game as Northwestern’s Cameron Mitchell intercepted a Justin Fields pass on the possession after Hilliard’s interception. The video feed caught the attention of most of A&M’s bench not directly involved with the game at Neyland Stadium, but the live look did not include the score.
Ohio State eventually took control of the game in Indianapolis, and A&M soon resumed its control over Tennessee. The Aggies added a touchdown on Smith’s 1-yard run out of their I-formation featuring both Smith and Spiller in the backfield. Small also knocked through a 21-yard field goal with just 1:16 left to cap a game-clinching drive of eight plays, 68 yards and 5:19 of clock time.
