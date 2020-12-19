Fifth-ranked Aggies make final statement of regular season with win over Volunteers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

George started in place of the injured Myles Jones, who wore a protective boot on his right leg while on the field during pregame. Tennessee picked on George the rest of the drive, including on the fake-reverse pass for the touchdown.

“[Jones has] been nursing something all year,” Fisher said. “It’s been off and on, and after that last game, he couldn’t come back from it and he needed more time and we didn’t want to put him on the field. For a game like this, it wasn’t worth putting him out there to do it, and that’s why Brian played.”

A&M’s offense began controlling the game from its first possession, answering Tennessee’s opening march with a 10-play, 75-yarder capped by quarterback Kellen Mond’s 5-yard scramble up the middle to tie the score at 7. The drive was the first of A&M’s five to reach at least 10 plays.

A&M spanned the first and second quarters with another marathon drive that covered 69 yards in 12 plays. The Aggies converted on third down three times during the possession, and running back Isaiah Spiller ended it with a 3-yard touchdown run up the middle, giving A&M the lead for good.