Fifteen Blinn cheer and dance team members sign at four-year schools

Fifteen members of the Blinn cheer and dance teams signed to continue their careers at four-year universities.
Cheerleaders Ashley Martinez, Kylann Dillard, Regan Reposh, Saylor Hayes, Patrick Sullivan and Anthony Antonelli signed with Sam Houston State. Bailey Rubal and Daeron Brodie signed with the University of Texas, Camrynne Rebert with Louisville and Kendall Horne with Clemson.
Dance team members Mariah Flores, Blair Jacobusse, Lysabeth Nordin and Rebecca Zerecheck signed with Sam Houston State, and Tataumn Allen signed with the University of Houston.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!