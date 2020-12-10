Faithful reader helps Eagle fix accounting issues on Prognosticator Panel

The one thing worse than fake news is fake Prognosticator Panel standings, which ran in last week’s edition of The Eagle.
The records for College Station police chief Billy Couch, St. Joseph Air Med 12’s Melissa Kendrick and the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman were wrong. Billy should have been in the lead, not tied for the lead. Brent should have remained on the top row, and Melissa shouldn’t have dropped to the bottom row.
No, it wasn’t COVID-19 related, unless the virus causes stupidity. I just whiffed — three times. Luckily, I’m not out. I’m still tied for second place. But I’m also on secret probation with my approval rating of overseeing The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel at its lowest in three decades.
“So my move to the top row last week was because of a mistake you made in tabulation? That’s really disappointing,” Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk said. “I’m not going to demand a recount. I’m just going to try to do better!”
I took the same vow. Last week’s errors were caught by faithful reader Donnie Hughes.
“I’ve been playing since you started this,” Donnie said. “I check all the scores every week and check the contestants and mark who’s in first all the way through 24th. When the Friday paper comes out I check the results with mine to make sure they are right. That’s how I found the mistakes.”
Donnie said he’s 137-83 this season, which would put him in fifth place. Who’s to argue? I know I can’t. I’d never make it as an election official — then again, maybe I would, depending on your point of view.
Eric made sure there is no controversy atop the standings this week. He went 17-3 to match the panel’s season-best record and has a four-pick lead on Brazos County 9-1-1 Executive Director Patrick Corley, Billy and yours truly. Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. and SportsTalk’s Chip Howard each went 16-4 and are in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Rick Hill also went 16-4. He didn’t escape the bottom row, but he did move within four picks of Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre in their battle for who pays for lunch. Also on the bottom row, Rob Childress charity winner Brice Jones and Eagle editor Darren Benson each went 15-5.
Back on the top row, TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Liucci and Patrick also went 15-5. The “experts” have finally taken the lead on the top row with five of them outnumbering three guest-picking first responders.
It was a bad week for the Cessna household as Mr. Tuggles went 11-9 and fell nine spots. He’s claiming he went 13-7 and I switched our picks. I wonder if Donnie has a dog who would like to pick?
“I’m just trying to stay ahead of the dog and also Mr. Tuggles,” said Chip, our eight-time champion who sometimes likes to be cryptic. We’ll let the reader decide which of the 17 other mammals he was referring to.
“What’s up with Tuggles?” Premo asked. “Only the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receivers had a worse week.”
It’s big talk from a Dallas Cowboys fan holding a mere five-pick lead over our four-legged picker. Mr. Tuggles said he’ll take the high road and let his picks do the talking this week.
