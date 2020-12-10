Faithful reader helps Eagle fix accounting issues on Prognosticator Panel

Donnie said he’s 137-83 this season, which would put him in fifth place. Who’s to argue? I know I can’t. I’d never make it as an election official — then again, maybe I would, depending on your point of view.

Eric made sure there is no controversy atop the standings this week. He went 17-3 to match the panel’s season-best record and has a four-pick lead on Brazos County 9-1-1 Executive Director Patrick Corley, Billy and yours truly. Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. and SportsTalk’s Chip Howard each went 16-4 and are in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Rick Hill also went 16-4. He didn’t escape the bottom row, but he did move within four picks of Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre in their battle for who pays for lunch. Also on the bottom row, Rob Childress charity winner Brice Jones and Eagle editor Darren Benson each went 15-5.

Back on the top row, TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Liucci and Patrick also went 15-5. The “experts” have finally taken the lead on the top row with five of them outnumbering three guest-picking first responders.

It was a bad week for the Cessna household as Mr. Tuggles went 11-9 and fell nine spots. He’s claiming he went 13-7 and I switched our picks. I wonder if Donnie has a dog who would like to pick?