Expert predictions: Writers share how they think the season will go for Texas A&M

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: In a season that could rely a little more on veteran savvy than deep game-planning, A&M has an edge with one of the conference’s oldest teams. The one sure loss will be at Alabama in Week 2, ending any hope of taking the SEC West, but A&M could have a shot at running the rest of the table. While LSU is the obvious choice for another Aggie test in the West, give me A&M’s first shot at Mike Leach and Mississippi State, as well as the season finale against Auburn, as the two most likely West slip-ups in what could be a special A&M season. Florida also has eyes on an SEC crown, but A&M has every claim to that cross-division matchup at this point.