Expert predictions: Writers share how they think the season will go for Texas A&M

KIRK BOHLS, Austin American-Statesman
Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama; 2. LSU; 3. Texas A&M; 4. Auburn; 5. Ole Miss; 6. Mississippi State; 7. Arkansas
Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia; 2. Florida; 3. Tennessee; 4. Kentucky; 5. South Carolina; 6. Missouri; 7. Vanderbilt
How many regular-season games will Texas A&M play? 10.
Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 8-2.
Summarize Texas A&M’s season: This figured to be the Aggies’ breakout season under Jimbo Fisher with a senior quarterback, a veteran offensive line led by Kenyon Green and an emerging defense. Dates with Alabama and Florida two of the first three weeks could tell the tale.
Where does Kellen Mond rate among SEC quarterbacks? He’d better be the best of them and tops Jamie Newman, the equally athletic transfer from Wake Forest now at Georgia who then opted out of the season. With the league’s elite quarterbacks gone to the NFL, Mond could even lap the field if he harnesses his huge potential as a gifted runner who should run more and a passer who continues to improve his accuracy.
How did the coronavirus affect A&M? I would say it galvanized the Aggie locker room, and probably splintered the conservative fan base who didn’t look kindly on Mond’s and teammates’ efforts to lobby the removal of the statue of former A&M president and savior Sul Ross.
This will be Jimbo Fisher’s best season at A&M if ... The defense plays more like an SEC defense with a sturdy line and athletic linebackers that can stop the run and force more turnovers.
This will be Jimbo’s Fisher’s worst season at A&M if ... Mond’s passing percentage dips back into the 50s, and Jhamon Ausbon, the expected top target and biggest playmaker, can’t be replaced.
Who is A&M’s most pivotal player for success and why? Kellen Mond without question. But linebacker Anthony Hines is almost as critical a key.
DENNIS DODD, CBS Sports
Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama; 2. Auburn; 3. Texas A&M; 4. LSU; 5. Mississippi State; 6. Ole Miss; 7. Arkansas
Picking the SEC East: 1. Florida; 2. Georgia; 3. South Carolina; 4. Tennessee; 5. Kentucky; 6. Missouri; 7. Vanderbilt
How many regular-season games will Texas A&M play? Nine.
Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 7-2.
Where does Kellen Mond rate among SEC quarterbacks? Second behind Kyle Trask.
How did the coronavirus affect A&M? I don’t know. That story has yet to be written. Like everyone else, it impacted the program on a mental level. I don’t know enough about recruiting to assess that impact.
This will be Jimbo Fisher’s best season at A&M if ... It can challenge for the SEC West title. That means having it in play on the last weekend.
This will be Jimbo’s Fisher’s worst season at A&M if ... If the Aggies don’t make a quantum leap in Year 3. With 18 starters back that means challenging for, if not winning, the West. Anything lower than a second-place finish is going to bring the critics out of the woodwork.
Who is A&M’s most pivotal player for success and why? Kellen Mond. If not Trask, Mond is the best QB in the SEC. In an age when if you’ve got a QB, you’ve got a chance, this is a no-brainer.
BRENT ZWERNEMAN, Houston Chronicle
Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama; 2. Auburn; 3. Texas A&M; 4. LSU; 5. Mississippi State; 6. Ole Miss; 7. Arkansas
Picking the SEC East: 1. Florida; 2. Georgia; 3.Tennessee; 4. Kentucky; 5. Missouri; 6. South Carolina; 7.Vanderbilt
How many regular-season games will Texas A&M play? 10
Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 7-3
Summarize Texas A&M’s season: 2020 was the year Aggies had long pointed to, with their most forgiving schedule since joining the SEC. The pandemic changed all of that, but the Aggies can still compete for their first SEC West title. I just won’t hold my breath (unless I’m in public these days).
Where does Kellen Mond rate among SEC quarterbacks? Of the top five passing yards leaders in the SEC last season, only Mond (third) and Florida’s Kyle Trask (second) return. Stats are only as good as your record, however, and Mond still has plenty to prove entering his senior season — primarily can he hit receivers downfield with any consistency.
How did the coronavirus affect A&M? Jimbo Fisher is a grinder who gets a ton done in spring drills and in the offseason with his players far from the spotlight, so the pandemic negatively impacted his program, no doubt, perhaps to the point of meaning one or two more losses in the regular season.
This will be Jimbo Fisher’s best season at A&M if ... Receiver Demond Demas and defensive back Jaylon Jones make instant impacts on each side of the ball, much of the rest should take care of itself based on multiple veteran units.
This will be Jimbo’s Fisher’s worst season at A&M if ... Defenders decide they’re more into reflecting than deflecting. That is likely a good thing off the field — not so much on it.
Who is A&M’s most pivotal player for success and why? The person who supplies the masks Sundays through Fridays (PSA: WEAR YOUR MASK!)
ROBERT CESSNA, The Eagle
Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama; 2. Auburn; 3.Texas A&M; 4. LSU; 5. Mississippi State; 6. Ole Miss; 7. Arkansas
Picking the SEC East: 1. Florida; 2. Georgia; 3. Kentucky; 4. Tennessee; 5. South Carolina; 6. Missouri; 7. Vanderbilt
How many regular-season games will Texas A&M play? Nine
Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 6-3
Summarize Texas A&M’s season: A&M will recover from back-to-back losses to Alabama and Florida by winning out except for Auburn. The Aggies will miss a game at Kyle Field because an opponent can’t make the trip because of the coronavirus, probably Arkansas. You figure the way 2020 has been, the Aggies lose the home game they gained.
Where does Kellen Mond rate among SEC quarterbacks? He’ll be third behind Florida’s Kyle Trask and Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello, but will it be a close or distant third? Losing Jhamon Ausbon, who is his best receiver and roommate, was a killer, but having tight ends Baylor Cupp and Blake Smith have season-ending injuries might prove just as costly.
How did the coronavirus affect A&M? The revamped schedule gaining Florida and Tennessee added at least another loss. And playing Alabama and Florida back-to-back leaves A&M with a distinct possibility of being 1-2, which would lead to many fans predicting doom and gloom.
This will be Jimbo Fisher’s best season at A&M if ... The offensive line has to play up to its potential and Mond needs to have the kind of season that had him ranked as the fourth-best quarterback for the 2021 NFL Draft last month by ESPN’s Todd McShay.
This will be Jimbo’s Fisher’s worst season at A&M if … Injuries continue to mount, the offensive line is only so-so and the Aggies lose the big games on the road — Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee — along with another loss along the way.
Who is A&M’s most pivotal player for success and why? Mond. His name is becoming a four-letter word that makes some Aggie cringe when mentioned, but if the Aggies finish second or higher in the SEC West, his name will be synonymous with “hero.”
OLIN BUCHANAN, TexAgs
Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama; 2. Texas A&M; 3. LSU; 4. Auburn; 5. Mississippi State; 6. Ole Miss; 7. Arkansas
Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia; 2. Florida; 3. Tennessee; 4. Kentucky; 5. South Carolina; 6. Missouri; 7. Vanderbilt
How many regular-season games will A&M play? 10.
Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 8-2.
Summarize Texas A&M’s season: I think it will be a very good year. I believe the game at Alabama will be very competitive, but I have to expect an Alabama victory until the Aggies prove they can beat higher-level opponents. A&M will bounce back to beat Florida to start a winning streak. Though a 9-1 finish is possible, maintaining a high level of play every week in 10 conference games is unlikely. Stumbling once more is a probability, though not sure when it would occur. Most would say at Auburn or the finale against LSU. A trip to South Carolina could be dangerous. And need I remind anyone about A&M’s history in Starkville?
Where does Kellen Mond rate among SEC quarterbacks? Going into the season I’d rank Kellen Mond as the SEC’s best quarterback because of his ability to run and pass. A better offensive line, more team speed and Mond’s own experience will result in the best year of his career, I believe. That might be enough for him to be the SEC’s QB. Maybe not. I’d expect he’ll be at least among the top three.
How did the coronavirus affect A&M? Who knows about COVID? So far A&M has done a good job keeping it under control within the team. This team seems to be focused and determined. There’s a lot of senior leadership. Therefore, the COVID effects will probably be minimal — whatever minimal is.
This will be Jimbo Fisher’s best season at A&M if ... Injuries don’t become a major factor, the offensive line shows improvement and the pass rush is bolstered. Mond must also reduce his turnover total.
This will be Jimbo’s Fisher’s worst season at A&M if ... It will be a bad year if injuries mount and A&M becomes turnover prone. I think A&M’s talent is as good as anyone except perhaps Alabama. Take care of the football and the Aggies will avoid a bad year. A lot of that falls on Kellen Mond, but the line must protect him.
Who is A&M’s most pivotal player for success and why? The most pivotal player for success is Mond. He’s been very good at times. He’s struggled at times. Sometimes he’s been good and struggled in the same game (Texas Bowl, for example). If Mond reduces his turnover numbers and is willing to use his running ability more frequently, he could have an excellent year. In fact, I think A&M’s season will be defined by Mond’s season. If Mond has a great year, A&M has a great year. If Mond has a good year, A&M has a good year. And so on.
TRAVIS L. BROWN, The Eagle
Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama; 2. Texas A&M; 3. Auburn; 4. LSU; 5. Mississippi State; 6. Ole Miss; 7. Arkansas
Picking the SEC East: 1. Florida; 2. Georgia; 3. Tennessee; 4. Kentucky; 5. South Carolina; 6. Missouri; 7. Vanderbilt
How many regular-season games will Texas A&M play? 10
Texas A&M’s regular-season record: 8-2.
Summarize Texas A&M’s season: In a season that could rely a little more on veteran savvy than deep game-planning, A&M has an edge with one of the conference’s oldest teams. The one sure loss will be at Alabama in Week 2, ending any hope of taking the SEC West, but A&M could have a shot at running the rest of the table. While LSU is the obvious choice for another Aggie test in the West, give me A&M’s first shot at Mike Leach and Mississippi State, as well as the season finale against Auburn, as the two most likely West slip-ups in what could be a special A&M season. Florida also has eyes on an SEC crown, but A&M has every claim to that cross-division matchup at this point.
Where does Kellen Mond rate among SEC quarterbacks? Entering the season, Mond has the most upside of any quarterback in the conference. If his offensive line can show real improvement from last season, Mond has the tools he needs to manage an offense that could win A&M plenty of games this season. When it’s all said and done, the SEC’s best could likely be Florida’s Kyle Trask and Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello, who transferred in this season from Stanford.
How did the coronavirus affect A&M? A&M’s honeymoon with its sweetheart schedule came to a crashing end with the addition of Florida and Tennessee to the gauntlet of the SEC West. On an individual level, the thought of potentially losing a season has created a higher level of buy-in from those players that have opted in, which could make for a very fun next few months.
This will be Jimbo Fisher’s best season at A&M if ... The offensive line can give Kellen Mond enough time to progress through his reads and keep his body off the turf.
This will be Jimbo’s Fisher’s worst season at A&M if ... A&M’s players don’t take weekly body maintenance seriously and the grind of an all-SEC schedule breaks down A&M’s depth. This is a season that could be won in the training room.
Who is A&M’s most pivotal player for success and why? The offensive line as a unit. Too frequently last season A&M’s offense remained stagnant due to the line’s inability to get a push both in run and pass blocking. If Mond takes the kind of hits he took last season without weeks to rest, it could make for a difficult season all around.
