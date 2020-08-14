Excitement at all-time high in Snook as football program on upward trajectory opens new stadium

Snook won’t have packed houses this season because of the spread of coronavirus, but the Bluejays finally will have a true home-field advantage when they host Thorndale in their home opener on Sept. 4.

Snook finished construction of its football stadium this summer and will no longer have to play home games away from home, like it has for the past decade. Not even COVID-19 can temper the excitement around the program’s first home field.

“The excitement is definitely at an all-time high, and our kids have come in with added energy,” Snook head coach Boone Patterson said. “It’s been a little bit of a challenge to slow things down. With all the COVID guidelines, we’ve put a focus on slowing down our practices. Monday was the first day we put on pads, and the kids were excited about that.”

The Bluejays are coming off their second consecutive playoff appearance, a first in program history. After a bit of a rebuilding year with young players last season, Snook is aiming to not only return to the playoffs, but improve on its third-place district finish.

Experience should be a team strength, according to Patterson, which has helped the Bluejays deal with the altered preseason schedule.