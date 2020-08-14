Excitement at all-time high in Snook as football program on upward trajectory opens new stadium

Snook won’t have packed houses this season because of the spread of coronavirus, but the Bluejays finally will have a true home-field advantage when they host Thorndale in their home opener on Sept. 4.
Snook finished construction of its football stadium this summer and will no longer have to play home games away from home, like it has for the past decade. Not even COVID-19 can temper the excitement around the program’s first home field.
“The excitement is definitely at an all-time high, and our kids have come in with added energy,” Snook head coach Boone Patterson said. “It’s been a little bit of a challenge to slow things down. With all the COVID guidelines, we’ve put a focus on slowing down our practices. Monday was the first day we put on pads, and the kids were excited about that.”
The Bluejays are coming off their second consecutive playoff appearance, a first in program history. After a bit of a rebuilding year with young players last season, Snook is aiming to not only return to the playoffs, but improve on its third-place district finish.
Experience should be a team strength, according to Patterson, which has helped the Bluejays deal with the altered preseason schedule.
Led by junior quarterback Garrett Lero in his second year as a starter in Patterson’s spread offense, Snook likely will have to get past Burton or Granger in District 13-2A Division II to get into the district title conversation. The Bluejays have never beaten Burton and lost twice to Granger last year – 31-18 in the season opener and 36-12 in the bi-district round.
There will be plenty of all-Brazos Valley affairs in 13-2A-II this season as Iola, Milano and Somerville also are in the district.
Burton is the pick for district champ by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, followed by Granger, Snook and Somerville for the final playoff spots.
Bremond back on rise
Last season, Bremond reached the 2A Division II state quarterfinals for the first time since the Tigers won three straight championships from 2014-16.
Bremond leaned heavily on running back JT Anthony, much like it did with quarterback Roshauud Paul during its three-peat. Anthony rushed for 2,203 yards and 37 touchdowns to earn 2A Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Year in his senior season.
“We’re pretty heavy on getting [the ball] to our best athlete,” Bremond head coach Jeff Kasowski said. “We’re pretty simple with that. That’s what we do.”
That will likely entail a lot more passing in 2020, according to Kasowski.
Senior quarterback Seth Kasowski, son of Jeff, has a pair of experienced weapons at receiver. Hunter Wilganowski and Chase Brewer both had over 300 yards receiving and played vital roles in the Tigers’ playoff run last season.
Wilganowski was a first-team all-state selection at defensive end by the Texas Sports Writers Association last season and will anchor a solid defensive unit. Seth Kasowski and Brewer headline the Tigers’ secondary as they combined for seven interceptions last season.
Texas Football has Bremond ranked seventh and predicts the Tigers will finish second behind top-ranked Mart in 10-2A-II. Wilganowski is the preseason pick for defensive MVP.
Around the area in Class 2A Division I
On a four-year playoff streak after going 0-10 in 2015, Hearne has a solid foundation to keep the momentum going.
Senior quarterback Micah Smith, who has started since his freshman season, is set for his last go around with the Eagles, and he should be well protected behind an offensive line that features seniors Justin Camper and Monterrius Smith, both former All-Brazos Valley picks.
The key will be replacing dynamic pass catchers Damion Dunn, Jalen Gonzales and Tyquez Tindle, who all graduated last season.
Micah Smith, an All-Brazos Valley selection at defensive back, and Monterrius Smith, who also plays defensive tackle, will headline the Eagles’ defense
Texas Football has Micah Smith as its preseason offensive MVP for 12-2A-I and picks the Eagles to continue their playoff streak with a second-place finish behind Thorndale.
Centerville, Normangee and Leon finished 1-2-3 in 9-2A-I last season, but their new district, 11-2A-I, is much tougher. Groveton, Grapeland and Alto each advance to at least the third round of the playoffs last season.
All three BV teams lose All-Brazos Valley players off last year’s squads: Leon defenders Curtis Stanford and Brock Beamer, Centerville defensive lineman Brian Rutledge and Normangee utility man Luke Yellott.
Texas Football has Centerville as the Brazos Valley’s lone representative in the playoffs from 11-2A-I as the Tigers are tabbed for a fourth-place finish, followed by Normangee and Leon. Alto is the pick for district champ.
