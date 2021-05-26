Errors hurt College Station baseball team as Friendswood takes Game 1

“It is what it is.”

Scoring chances were limited for College Station as the Cougars mustered just three hits off the Friendswood pitching staff led by ace Jacob Rogers. The Cougars weren’t able to capitalize when opportunities arose, however, stranding five runners in scoring position.

“We had our opportunities and it just didn’t happen,” Litton said. “I think we had runners on third base in the first three innings of the game and left them there. Obviously, the ‘big hit’ is a key factor for us and it’s something we need to take care of tomorrow.”

Friendswood scratched across the game’s first run in the bottom of the second for a 1-0 lead as Devon Andrews hit a single into center field to score pinch-runner Caden Montemayor from third base.

College Station tied the game in the fifth and mounted a two-out rally as Mikey Elko reached on a double, which was a liner that went off the glove of the Friendswood third baseman, and then advanced on a stolen base. Elko scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.

College Station went with senior Luke Steward on the mound for the first time in a Game 1 this postseason. Despite being charged with the loss, Steward was strong for the Cougars, throwing 5 2/3 innings.