Errors hurt College Station baseball team as Friendswood takes Game 1

HOUSTON — The College Station baseball team had the right idea trying to make a pair of double plays in the sixth inning, but the Cougars were unable to finish the plays and fell 4-1 to No. 1 Friendswood on Wednesday night at Schroeder Park.
Friendswood (30-0) broke a 1-1 tie on a bases-loaded bloop single into right field and later capitalized on two College Station errors to score three runs and take Game 1 of the Class 5A best-of-3 regional semifinal series.
The Cougars’ Blake Jones threw home for the inning’s second out but an errant throw to first trying for a double play made it 3-1 Friendswood. The Mustangs scored their final run on a base-hit to right field.
College Station (27-10-2) will need to rally and take the next two games in order to advance to the regional finals for the first time since 2016. Game 2 of the series is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Cougars’ backyard at Texas A&M’s Blue Bell Park.
“You’ve got to make decisions in a game and that’s the game of baseball and we play to win,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “Unfortunately, the kid hits a jam-job, bloop-shot over our second baseman’s head for the go-ahead run. And then, that’s a great play on the front end for Blake Jones to get the runner out at the plate and then [Chanden Scamardo] turned it around in a hurry and it just didn’t work out.
“It is what it is.”
Scoring chances were limited for College Station as the Cougars mustered just three hits off the Friendswood pitching staff led by ace Jacob Rogers. The Cougars weren’t able to capitalize when opportunities arose, however, stranding five runners in scoring position.
“We had our opportunities and it just didn’t happen,” Litton said. “I think we had runners on third base in the first three innings of the game and left them there. Obviously, the ‘big hit’ is a key factor for us and it’s something we need to take care of tomorrow.”
Friendswood scratched across the game’s first run in the bottom of the second for a 1-0 lead as Devon Andrews hit a single into center field to score pinch-runner Caden Montemayor from third base.
College Station tied the game in the fifth and mounted a two-out rally as Mikey Elko reached on a double, which was a liner that went off the glove of the Friendswood third baseman, and then advanced on a stolen base. Elko scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.
College Station went with senior Luke Steward on the mound for the first time in a Game 1 this postseason. Despite being charged with the loss, Steward was strong for the Cougars, throwing 5 2/3 innings.
Steward worked out of a pivotal jam in the fifth inning after allowing back-to-back singles with one out. He picked off Friendswood’s lead runner trying to take third base before striking out Mustangs’ power hitter Izaac Pacheco to escape the inning unscathed.
“Luke’s a great pitcher and he was fresh,” Litton said. “He didn’t throw last week and so he’s been working really hard to make a couple of adjustments and he did that and the work showed tonight on the mound.”
Facing elimination isn’t a new situation for the College Station baseball program, however. In fact, the Cougars have thrived when their season is on the line this year and in past ones. College Station is 21-6 all-time in playoff elimination games, including a 2-0 mark this season, and has only been swept in the postseason twice.
Junior Blake Binderup with take the mound for College Station on Thursday and has won all three of his postseason starts this season.
“Blake Binderup’s our Game 2 starter and he’s really good and we’re really confident behind him,” Litton said, “so we expect the Cougars to come out and deliver an extremely solid blow tomorrow.”
Friendswood 4, College Station 1
College Station 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 – 1 3 2
Friendswood 0 1 0 0 0 2 x – 4 7 0
W — Griffin Kasemeyer. L — Steward.
Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Mikey Elko 1-2, 2B, R; Colby Smart 1-3; Dalton Carnes 1-3. FRIENDSWOOD — Kevin Newkirk 2-4, RBI; Ty Brantley 1-1, RBI.