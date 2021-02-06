Eric Buske, Chip Howard share Prognosticator Panel championship

Love ’em or hate ’em, Tom Brady and SportsTalk host Chip Howard both know how to win.
Chip finished strong to share The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel’s championship with Bryan police chief Eric Buske. Chip was stuck on the bottom row heading into November, 10 picks behind Eric, but he began a second-half rally and went 16-4 in the bowl edition to erase a two-game deficit and claim his ninth Prog Panel title.
Chip and Brady could be father-son combination in another life. Brady looked washed up this season at 7-5 in danger of missing the playoffs but will play in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday.
Chip’s late surge and Eric’s ability to hold firm overshadowed extraordinary efforts by College Station police chief Billy Couch, TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Liucci and Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. The trio finished tied for third, one painful pick from glory.
Two-time winner and defending champ Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre finished 13th a year after momentarily dethroning Chip.
“It’s nice to see Crystal knows her place,” Chip said.
Chip doesn’t mind rubbing people wrong. Sure, it cuts down on his admirers, but do any exist?
“Congrats to Chief Buske,” said Rick Hill, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, who finished 18th. “Chip is the New York Yankees, aka, the Evil Empire of the Prog Panel. I hate you Chip! ... Not really ... well, kind of.”
Led by Eric and Billy, the panel’s first responders helped make this one of the best guest groups in Prog history. Brazos County game warden David Thorne finished sixth and St. Joseph Air Med 12’s Melissa Kendrick tied for seventh.
“Congrats, Chief Couch,” Rick said. “Our two police chiefs in the top three? Obviously, they need more to do.”
Surely they could arrest Chip for something. Maybe being Chip?
Recently retired Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk pulled ahead of his fellow crime fighters and first responders early in the season but faded to 16th.
“I’ve had a great time this season. I just wish more of the teams that I had picked had performed to my expectations,” Chris said. “Several of my losses were by points you could count on one hand. Very frustrating! I certainly was impressed by Eric’s performance. Too bad sports betting is not legal in Texas. He could augment his retirement.”
Grimes County sheriff Don Sowell tied Eagle editor Darren Benson for last place but drew praise from his peer.
“My good friend Sheriff Sowell was impressive, too,” Chris said. “He had a lock on last and never wavered from the bottom row. Maybe there’s some method to his effort. You only remember the ones that come in first and last.”
If finishing on the bottom row wasn’t bad enough for Rick, he lost a lunch bet with Crystal.
“I bow to your awesomeness, Crystal, and am unworthy,” Rick said. “Pick the place and I’m buying; your husband can’t come, though.”
Rick finished 11 picks behind our football-picking dog Mr. Tuggles, who had a panel-best 17-3 final week to climb into a tie for seventh place with Melissa and yours truly. It’s the first time the dog has finished on the top row as Mr. Tuggles made former four-legged pickers Rocky, Alfie and Buddy proud.
“I love dogs, so I’m not unhappy I finished behind Mr. Tuggles,” Rick said. “Congrats, little buddy.”
Rick, who was a principal in another lifetime, did beat our sponsor, Caldwell Country Chevrolet general manager Zach Hester, which had special meaning.
“I’m just happy I finished ahead of one of my former A&M Consolidated students and good friend, Zach Hester,” Rick said. “I should have bet with him instead of Crystal.”
After further review, Rick realized he probably shouldn’t have beaten Zach.
“There goes my good deal on my next Chevrolet,” Rick said.
I’m sure Chip will loan him a buck or two. Or Rick could take the panel’s advice and bet big on the Chiefs, since the panelists are picking against Brady better than 2-to-1. Brady reminds them too much of Chip.
SUPER BOWL PICKS
Here are our panelists picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
• Kansas City 34, Tampa Bay 30: “I don’t think anybody can shut the Mahomes and KC offense down. The 34 for KC comes from them missing an extra point.” — Eric Buske, Bryan police chief
• Green Bay 24, Kansas City 20: “I’m taking the Packers and Bart Starr over the Chiefs and Len Dawson. Donny Anderson with a late touchdown.” Chip Howard, SportsTalk host. (Editor’s note: How did someone so old win Prog? The Packers won the first Super Bowl by 25 points and Anderson didn’t come close to scoring.)
• Tampa Bay 24, Kansas City 21: “Should be a great game, but Tom Brady plays up in these situations and the weapons he has on the Bucs are ready to get it done.” — Billy Couch, College Station police chief
• Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 30: “It’s Brady’s destiny, and Mike Evans with a TD and the big grab to set up a game-winning FG as time expires.” — Billy Liucci, TexAgs.com
• Kansas City 35, Tampa Bay 34: “Chiefs win, Bucs cover, and they hit the over ... and, no, I do not have a gambling problem.” — Robert Premeaux Jr., Eagle sports editor
• Tampa Bay 40, Kansas City 32: “I think the Chiefs will win, but the wife is a lifelong Tampa Bay fan, so I’m rooting for them rather than sleeping on the couch.” — Robert Cessna, Eagle executive sports editor
• Tampa Bay 40, Kansas City 32: “Mom says the Cessna dogs eat steak for a week if the Bucs win.” — Mr. Tuggles, dog
• Kansas City 42, Tampa Bay 24: “Patrick Mahomes will find a way to make the big plays!” — Jeff Saunders, Texas A&M Task Force 1
• Kansas City 34, Tampa Bay 30: “Even with this being a ‘home’ game in Tampa, Mahomes is just too good. If Brady can pull off a win at this point in his career with the Bucs, I will be totally impressed!” — Patrick Corley, Brazos County 9-1-1 district executive director
• Tom Brady 34, Kansas City 24: “I mean, come on, I named my kid (Brady Zwerneman) after him.” — Brent Zwerneman, Houston Chronicle
• Kansas City 37, Tampa Bay 30: “Mahomes is younger and has better insurance rates. Besides, Mattress Mack bet $3.5 million for the Bucs to cover the spread, so I’m a lock based on his betting record (lost $13 million betting on the Astros in 2019 and lost $1 million betting against the Chiefs last year).” — Crystal Dupre, Eagle publisher
• Kansas City 35, Tampa Bay 24: “Tom Brady sold his soul to the devil — just like Nick Saban.” — Richard Mann, College Station fire chief
• Kansas City 38, Tampa Bay 21: “Tampa keeps it close early, but the KC offense will be too much.” — Mike Johnson, Texas A&M police chief
• Tampa Bay 42, Kansas City 38: “TB will not lead until the fourth quarter, when Tom Brady will perform his magic and will target Mike Evans in the clutch. I’ve been a fan of Mike Evans since his playing time with the Aggies and predict that he will be the Super Bowl LV MVP.” — Chris Kirk, Brazos County sheriff
• Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 21: “No more titles for Tampa until they bring back the ‘Creamsicle’ uniforms.” — Rob Clark, Eagle managing editor
• Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 28: “Tom Brady is actually an alien and arrived on Earth in 1947, landing in Roswell, New Mexico.” Rick Hill, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
• Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 28: “Why? Patrick Mahomes, that’s why.” — Brice Jones, former recruiting analyst
• Kansas City 35, Tampa Bay 28: “Brady needs to pad the record with a Super Bowl from two teams and two leagues.” — Zach Hester, Caldwell Country Chevrolet general manager
• Kansas City 21, Tampa Bay 17: “Kansas City has a lot of talent, but Tampa Bay has the experience of Tom Brady. I think it’s going to be close, but I feel Kansas City will win.” — Tom Hardey, TEEX fire school instructor
• Tampa Bay 38, Kansas City 32: — Clarence Sefcik, Caldwell volunteer fire fighter training coordinator. (Editor’s note: Clarence was speechless trying to explain how good Brady is.)