Eric Buske, Chip Howard share Prognosticator Panel championship

If finishing on the bottom row wasn’t bad enough for Rick, he lost a lunch bet with Crystal.

“I bow to your awesomeness, Crystal, and am unworthy,” Rick said. “Pick the place and I’m buying; your husband can’t come, though.”

Rick finished 11 picks behind our football-picking dog Mr. Tuggles, who had a panel-best 17-3 final week to climb into a tie for seventh place with Melissa and yours truly. It’s the first time the dog has finished on the top row as Mr. Tuggles made former four-legged pickers Rocky, Alfie and Buddy proud.

“I love dogs, so I’m not unhappy I finished behind Mr. Tuggles,” Rick said. “Congrats, little buddy.”

Rick, who was a principal in another lifetime, did beat our sponsor, Caldwell Country Chevrolet general manager Zach Hester, which had special meaning.

“I’m just happy I finished ahead of one of my former A&M Consolidated students and good friend, Zach Hester,” Rick said. “I should have bet with him instead of Crystal.”

After further review, Rick realized he probably shouldn’t have beaten Zach.

“There goes my good deal on my next Chevrolet,” Rick said.