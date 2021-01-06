Eighth-ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team to open tough stretch of schedule Thursday

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team is about to find out how good it is by playing three ranked opponents in 11 days.
The stretch starts with 10th-ranked Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Reed Arena. The Aggies will play at 13th-ranked Arkansas on Sunday. On Tuesday, the Aggies will play unranked LSU, which has beaten A&M four straight times in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and the grind will end Jan. 17 with the Aggies trying to end a seven-game losing streak against 14th-ranked Mississippi State at Reed Arena.
“It’s a measuring bar for us,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “Where are we in the SEC?”
The Aggies (10-0, 1-0) were picked by the Southeastern Conference coaches to finish third behind defending league champion South Carolina (7-1, 2-0) and Kentucky (9-1, 2-0). A&M thus far has played like a title contender with its best start since going 11-0 in 2014-15. That includes road victories over Top 25 teams DePaul and Texas, but Kentucky will be by far the Aggies’ biggest challenge.
The Wildcats are coming off back-to-back victories over Arkansas and Mississippi State and were named the United States Basketball Writers Association’s team of the week. Reigning SEC player of the year Rhyne Howard was named the espnW, Naismith Trophy and College Sports Madness national player of the week.
Howard had 24 points and 10 rebounds in the 75-64 victory against Arkansas. She added 33 points and 10 rebounds in a 92-86 overtime victory over Mississippi State. The 6-foot-2 junior guard scored 25 of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“I’ve said it over and over and over again: She is the best player in the nation and she showed why,” Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said. “Her ability to score is just uncanny. She has ice water in her veins, and she can score at all three levels. But what I think that people don’t appreciate about her as much is her ability to pass the basketball, her IQ, and she just does things so effortlessly that people don’t think she is playing hard all the time, but then you look at the stat sheet and she has eight assists, 10 rebounds, seven steals.”
Howard had 24 points in Kentucky’s 76-54 victory over A&M last season. She added 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes with only one turnover.
“I think Kentucky is a lot better than it was last year,” Blair said. “Arguably, Rhyne Howard might be the best player in the country.”
Howard is shooting 46.1% from the field (53 of 115), 41.1% from 3-point range (23 of 56) and 84% from the free-throw line (21 of 25) — all career-bests.
“All you can do is hope to contain Howard,” Blair said.
Howard is averaging 18.8 points per game, which is almost five points lower than last season. But she’s scoring less because Kentucky’s supporting players have improved.
“I think the difference with their team is their strength at the five position,” Blair said. “That’s what you’ve got to watch out for, because they are loaded with transfers just like we are and their transfers are producing.”
Kentucky junior guard Robyn Benton, who made the All-SEC freshman team at Auburn, is averaging 9.5 points per game. Sophomore 6-2 forward Dre’una Edwards is averaging 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds. The former Pac-12 freshman of the year sat out last season after starting at Utah. Sophomore 6-4 center Olivia Owens, who redshirted last season at Maryland because of medical issues, is averaging 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
“Their tandem at the five position with Edwards and Owens is very, very good,” Blair said.
A&M also has plenty of power inside with senior center Ciera Johnson (11.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and 6-2 power forward N’dea Jones (13.3 ppg, 10 rpg).
“We’re fixing to see the power,” Blair said. “This is like Alabama playing A&M in football. Which line of scrimmage is going to win the game? And I think that’s where it will be decided. Who can afford to get into foul trouble? Can your bench come in and provide valuable, productive minutes? You don’t have to score to be productive coming off the bench at the post position, but you have to be physical and be smart.”
Blair said his inside players need to stay out of foul trouble with Johnson and Jones needing to play 30-plus minutes.
Kentucky is averaging 13.8 offensive rebounds per game, which is better than A&M (12.5 ppg), but the Wildcats have had occasional trouble down low. Mississippi State’s inside muscle caused them problems, and the Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 52-24 in the paint. DePaul beat Kentucky 86-82 by leaning on dribble-penetration that helped the Demons have a 50-48 edge in the paint.
“We did not stay in front of our man [against Mississippi State],” Elzy said. “We did build a wall, but we gave too much ground where they were getting easy points in the paint, and they capitalized on it.”
A&M also played at DePaul this season, grabbing a 93-91 victory with a 54-38 edge in the paint.
“They look to push in transition. They’re hunting paint points,” Elzy said of A&M. “They play out in the ball screen as well as anybody in the country. So we will definitely have our hands full, and obviously Ciera Johnson in the paint, you know, she is a physical post that creates problems for us.”
A&M’s perimeter game has been excellent thus far with senior shooting guard Aaliyah Wilson (13.3 ppg) leading the team in scoring, while point guards Jordan Nixon (8.1 ppg, 3.7 assists per game) and Alexis Morris (10.1 ppg) are complemented by senior 3-point specialist Destiny Pitts (8.5 ppg). Kentucky is just as strong on the perimeter with point guard Chasity Patterson (13.8 ppg) leading the way as the Wildcats average 80.2 points a game, just behind A&M’s 83.2.
“The question is which team is going to be able to do it defensively,” Blair said. “I think that’s going to be the whole key factor.”
•
NOTES — Elzy replaced Matthew Mitchell, who retired after 13 seasons because of health issues. “The orchestra is still the same,” Blair said. “Those are the kids Matthew and his staff recruited. All she’s doing is coming in and conducting the orchestra. She’s not changing anything.” ... Elzy played at Tennessee from 1996-2001, helping the Lady Vols win two national championships. “She was one heck of a defensive player,” said Blair, who coached Arkansas at the time.