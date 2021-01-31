Eighth-ranked A&M beats No. 22 Georgia 60-48

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Playing Georgia brings out the best in Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones who grew up in Lawrenceville, which is only 41 miles away from the Georgia campus.

Jones had 15 points and 12 rebounds in leading the No. 8 Aggies to a 60-48 victory over No. 22 Georgia on Sunday. A&M (16-1, 7-1 in SEC) won its ninth straight at home as Kayla Wells added 13 points and Ciera Johnson 12. Gabby Connally had 18 points for Georgia (13-4, 5-4) and Que Morrison added 12.

A&M missed 12 of its first 15 field goals, but warmed up to 20 of its last 37 shots (54%), taking the lead for good early in the third quarter. The 6-foot-2 Jones hit 6 of 10 and played all 40 minutes in earning her 12th double-double of the season.

“Playing UGA, it is the home team and I most definitely play 10 times harder against them,” Jones said. “I’m going to try to play my absolute best, either making them have a bad-shooting night or a bad-rebounding night – they’re going to get my best every time I step on the court. Every team is going to get my best, but especially UGA.”

The senior, who improved to 4-0 all-time against the Lady Bulldogs, was a big part of a defensive effort that limited Georgia to its fewest points with a stifling effort.