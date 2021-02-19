 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eight regular-season Aggie softball games selected for TV
0 comments

Eight regular-season Aggie softball games selected for TV

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M softball team will play eight regular-season games broadcast live on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40) as part of the Southeastern Conference’s package.

A&M’s home games against Lamar (March 7) and Auburn (April 10) are part of the eight along with road games at LSU (March 21-22), Alabama (April 1, 3), Mississippi State (April 24) and Florida (May 9).

Most of A&M’s other home games will be available on SEC+ online at SECNetwork.com or through the ESPN app.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert