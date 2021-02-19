Eight regular-season Aggie softball games selected for TV

The Texas A&M softball team will play eight regular-season games broadcast live on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40) as part of the Southeastern Conference’s package.

A&M’s home games against Lamar (March 7) and Auburn (April 10) are part of the eight along with road games at LSU (March 21-22), Alabama (April 1, 3), Mississippi State (April 24) and Florida (May 9).

Most of A&M’s other home games will be available on SEC+ online at SECNetwork.com or through the ESPN app.