Eight Aggies make All-SEC preseason football team
Eight Aggies make All-SEC preseason football team

Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown made the All-Southeastern Conference preseason first team announced Thursday.

Seven other Aggies made the team. Quarterback Kellen Mond, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, running back Isaiah Spiller and defensive back Demani Richardson made the second team, while offensive linemen Dan Moore, Carson Green and Kenyon Green made the third team.

A&M will open the season at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.

