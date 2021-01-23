Dylan Glover's free throws lift Bryan boys basketball team past Harker Heights

The Bryan boys basketball team kept its fans in suspense Friday night at Viking Gym but for good reason.

Tied at 56 with less than 20 seconds left, the Vikings put their fate in the hands of Dylan Glover who drew a foul at the buzzer on a 3-point attempt. Glover hit all three shots, giving Bryan a hard-earned 59-56 upset over District 12-6A co-leader Harker Heights to kickoff the second half of district play. The refs put half a second back on the clock after Glover was fouled, but Harker Heights (11-3, 6-2) couldn’t force overtime against the Vikings (15-4, 5-3) as the Knights slipped a game back of Ellison (20-1, 7-1).

“Last time [against Harker Heights] we allowed 73 points, and I challenged them to hold them to 55, we haven’t lost when we hold a team to 55, so I’ll take 56,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said. “I was really proud of the defensive effort. We struggled offensively, we forced a lot of the issues and we didn’t take some good shots. I think it was a lot of guys anxious to get the win and trying to be the hero, but overall we reeled it in and we got a good win.”

Bryan had only one timeout in the fourth quarter and used it wisely just before Antwon Taylor’s foul on Glover. Hines said the play was for Glover to pass to Rodney Johnson, but the plan changed because of the Knights’ defense.