Dylan Glover's free throws lift Bryan boys basketball team past Harker Heights

The Bryan boys basketball team kept its fans in suspense Friday night at Viking Gym but for good reason.
Tied at 56 with less than 20 seconds left, the Vikings put their fate in the hands of Dylan Glover who drew a foul at the buzzer on a 3-point attempt. Glover hit all three shots, giving Bryan a hard-earned 59-56 upset over District 12-6A co-leader Harker Heights to kickoff the second half of district play. The refs put half a second back on the clock after Glover was fouled, but Harker Heights (11-3, 6-2) couldn’t force overtime against the Vikings (15-4, 5-3) as the Knights slipped a game back of Ellison (20-1, 7-1).
“Last time [against Harker Heights] we allowed 73 points, and I challenged them to hold them to 55, we haven’t lost when we hold a team to 55, so I’ll take 56,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said. “I was really proud of the defensive effort. We struggled offensively, we forced a lot of the issues and we didn’t take some good shots. I think it was a lot of guys anxious to get the win and trying to be the hero, but overall we reeled it in and we got a good win.”
Bryan had only one timeout in the fourth quarter and used it wisely just before Antwon Taylor’s foul on Glover. Hines said the play was for Glover to pass to Rodney Johnson, but the plan changed because of the Knights’ defense.
“[Harker Heights] did a good job of defending the initial pass so [Glover] got it late,” Hines said. “When he got to the line, I knew he was going to make it because he’s a gamer. We missed four free throws in a row that had me concerned, but when he walked up to the line I had full confidence in him.”
Harker Heights took a 47-46 lead with 6 minutes, 23 seconds left on a CJ Evans’ layup, which was followed by back-to-back timeouts from each bench. Bryan came out of the break better than ever, hitting three consecutive baskets. With 2:13 left and the crowd loud, the teams started a dunking match. Harker Heights won out by getting separation from the Vikings, twice dunking with little to no defensive pressure. Bryan’s Dom Caldwell, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds, hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to give Bryan a 56-55 lead, but Heights’ Cameron Forde tied it with a free throw.
The suspenseful fourth quarter followed a ragged third quarter for Bryan, which watched its 11-point lead vanish.
Bryan outscored Harker Heights 12-5 in the first four minutes of the second half on the strength of Caldwell’s two 3s for a 41-30 lead. Harker Heights answered with a 14-0 run, sending Evans to the free-throw line three times as he scored 10 points in two minutes off layups or free throws. Johnson, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds, ended a rebound battle on a layup with 1:32 to go. But after three consecutive points from the Knights, Bryan’s Caldwell and Johnson each went only 1 of 2 on the line, allowing Harker Heights to take a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
The last time the teams met, Harker Heights won by 10 by shooting 68% from the field. The Knights started slowly in the rematch as Bryan took a 29-25 halftime lead.
“The game plan was to keep them out of the paint,” Hines said. “We did a lot better job of holding their penetration, pinching with our guards and not pinching with our low post guys. Because of that we forced them to have to finish over the top of us or to use their post moves and they weren’t as successful.”
Bryan built a 22-15 lead on the strength of a 15-5 run to start the second quarter. The Vikings made most of their points in the paint, but Caldwell put Bryan up by nine points on an off-balance 3-pointer from the left wing.
•
NOTES — A varsity boys basketball player from both Rudder and Bryan tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to BISD officials. Rudder went into quarantine Friday, postpone its game against Magnolia West and postponing next week’s games against Katy Paetow and Waller. Bryan was able to play on Friday because the player hasn’t been exposed to the team since getting injured on Jan. 15 at Killeen Ellison. Hines said the player hasn’t been to practice because he’s been going for treatment.
Bryan 59, Harker Heights 56
HARKER HEIGHTS (11-3, 6-2) — CJ Evans 16, Diego Morales 13, Antwon Taylor 12, Alfred Vincent 4, Khalial Young 3, Jailyn Mayfield 3, Jalyn Kaderka-Brown 3, Evan Chatman 2, Cameron Forde 1, LaPrinceton Dixon 1.