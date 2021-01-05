Dylan Glover's career night leads Bryan boys basketball team past Temple

A crossover dribble left just an extra few inches of space for Bryan junior Dylan Glover to release a quick shot as he made sure to keep his toes behind the arc.

The whip of the net, followed by “Oohs” and “Ahhs” from the crowd, made up much of the soundtrack of the Vikings’ 76-55 dismantling of Temple on Tuesday in District 12-6A boys basketball play at Viking Gym.

Glover drilled 8 of 12 shots from behind the arc to post a career-high 32 points.

“Coming into every game I always tell myself that it’s going to be one of those days,” Glover said. “I let the game come to me, but my mindset is always to go out there and light it up.”

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Viking head coach Jonathan Hines challenged Glover to put up extra shots on his own after he struggled in Bryan’s last two games. After that conversation, Glover averaged taking between 600 and 1,000 shots per day, including 500 at lunchtime Monday.

Prior to the short slump, Glover kicked off the season shooting 40% from 3-point range, according to Hines.