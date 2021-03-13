Dustin Saenz strikes out 14 in Texas A&M's win over Samford to open series

When Texas A&M starter Dustin Saenz worked a ground-ball out late in his outing Friday, several fans issued an audible groan.
The crowd at Blue Bell Park had developed an insatiable appetite for strikeouts, and Saenz was willing to provide.
The senior left-hander threw a career-high 14 strikeouts and one walk in eight innings of work, aiding in a 10-1 Aggie win over Samford.
“Dustin is the same pitcher he has always been,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “He’s just really grown up and matured and owned a routine. He’s very consistent in his actions each and every day as far as his preparation going into each week. That’s the difference.”
Through his first three seasons in Aggieland, Saenz (3-1) reached six strikeouts twice in midweek starts against Stephen F. Austin and Houston Baptist last year. In four starts this season, Saenz has posted strikeout tallies of eight, nine and 14 as a part of an Aggie pitching staff that ranks eighth in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings.
“I think [the difference is] establishing the fastball command and trusting what I came here with and what ... I was supposed to do,” Saenz said.
Saenz struck out the side in three of the first four innings with the only outlier being a pop-up to start the third inning. He broke his career high in the third inning.
Saenz also worked out of a runners-at-the-corners jam in the second by striking out a pair of Bulldogs to end the scoring threat.
“I think being in the starting role has been big for him, being able just to know that the entire staff and the entire team believes in him,” A&M catcher Mikey Hoehner said. “When you have one good start, it turns into two, and when you get that confidence on the mound, it’s just like hitting: It’s contagious. He doesn’t let one bad inning turn into two.”
The senior maintained his fastball around 93 mph even to his 106th pitch of the night and unbalanced batters with a breaking ball in the low 80s. He topped out at 94 mph in the sixth inning.
“I feel like if I keep going on I get stronger,” Saenz said. “I don’t know where it comes from.”
Only No. 2 starter Bryce Miller has struck out more for the Aggies (12-4) this season, posting 15 strikeouts against New Mexico State last weekend. The mark hadn’t been reached by an Aggie since 1998. Saenz said he didn’t have that milestone on his mind when he worked into the seventh and eighth innings with 14 strikeouts already under his belt.
He also set new career highs with eight innings pitched as well as the 113 total pitch mark. He threw 111 pitches in both of his previous starts.
Opposite Saenz, Samford starter Samuel Strickland (2-2) made the game difficult for Aggie hitters through his five innings of work. The junior entered the contest as the Bulldogs’ top pitcher with a 2-1 record and a 2.81 ERA, including a six-strikeout, five-earned run performance against No. 7 Florida on Feb. 26.
With a slightly unorthodox motion that kept the ball hidden behind his body, Strickland allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out four. Two 10-pitch at-bats with two outs in the fifth ultimately ran him from the game after 83 pitches, though the Aggies did not produce any runs in the frame.
“We pride ourselves on the sixth, seventh and eighth innings,” Hoehner said. “We want to get that starter out of the game and want to make our move in those three innings. We also want to score some in the first couple, but that sixth, seventh, eighth, we really want to win those three innings.”
Hoehner was responsible for one of A&M’s runs in the early innings. Facing a 2-1 count with two outs, he pushed a seeing-eye grounder through the right side to drive in third baseman Bryce Blaum from second.
An inning later, Aggie three-hole hitter Austin Bost took advantage of a strong wind blowing to left field and launched a moonshot home run that carried in the wind and barely cleared the fence. As the first batter of the sixth, Bost then sent a no-doubt homer over the same fence for his second solo shot of the game. The blast came on the first pitch from freshman reliever Carson Hobbs.
“The scouting report said they had a young bullpen, and they brought on a freshman right after [Strickland],” Bost said. “We just kept pounding and pounding and pounding and got him out of there and hopped on that bullpen. In the sixth, seventh and eighth we made it hurt on them.”
After a two-run sixth, A&M’s Will Frizzell knocked a home run of his own on a lined shot into the visitors’ bullpen. On the pitch prior, most of the Samford infield began jogging off the field, believing they had struck out Frizzell looking.
“I was joking with him after the game that there is a strike zone and a ‘Frizzell Zone,’” Hoehner said.
With four hits two walks and a hit batter, the Aggie offense posted five runs in the eighth to ensure the win. One RBI was off a single to left by Bost, for his third RBI of the game.
Graduate transfer Chris Farrell came in the ninth and saw one unearned run cross the plate, thanks to a two-out error that was followed by a walk and a single.
Though Saenz effort accounted for the 13th double-digit strikeout performance by the Aggie pitching staff this season, it was minimizing walks that gave the starter the most pride. His lone walk of the game was an intentional free pass handed to Sonny DiChiara, the Bulldog’s home run leader, in the third.
“We harp on that a lot here and we strive for the lowest walks per nine innings and the lowest amount of walks in the SEC,” he said. “I think we’re doing a fairly good job of it right now.”
NOTES — Aggie cleanup hitter Logan Britt went 2 for 5 with 2 runs and a double, behind Bost’s 3 for 5 performance with two runs, 2 home runs and 3 RBIs... A&M was 11 for 19 in advancement opportunities and 4 for 13 with runners in scoring position... Hoehner and Ray Alejo continued team-high hit streaks at five games. Kalae Harrison and Blaum extended reached base streaks at eight and seven, respectively... Due to a chance of rain Sunday, the Aggies will play a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. The second game will begin 30 minutes after the first. Aggie senior Bryce Miller (2-0, 2.30 ERA) will face sophomore right-hander Jesse McCord (0-2, 7.53)