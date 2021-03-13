Dustin Saenz strikes out 14 in Texas A&M's win over Samford to open series

Opposite Saenz, Samford starter Samuel Strickland (2-2) made the game difficult for Aggie hitters through his five innings of work. The junior entered the contest as the Bulldogs’ top pitcher with a 2-1 record and a 2.81 ERA, including a six-strikeout, five-earned run performance against No. 7 Florida on Feb. 26.

With a slightly unorthodox motion that kept the ball hidden behind his body, Strickland allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out four. Two 10-pitch at-bats with two outs in the fifth ultimately ran him from the game after 83 pitches, though the Aggies did not produce any runs in the frame.

“We pride ourselves on the sixth, seventh and eighth innings,” Hoehner said. “We want to get that starter out of the game and want to make our move in those three innings. We also want to score some in the first couple, but that sixth, seventh, eighth, we really want to win those three innings.”

Hoehner was responsible for one of A&M’s runs in the early innings. Facing a 2-1 count with two outs, he pushed a seeing-eye grounder through the right side to drive in third baseman Bryce Blaum from second.