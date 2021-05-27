Dual-sport athlete Devon Achane leads Aggies in day one at NCAA West Regional meet

Texas A&M sprinter and football running back Devon Achane arrived at Texas A&M with power. Several Southeastern Conference linebackers can attest to that fact from a fall freshman season that saw Achane take home Orange Bowl most valuable player honors.
On the track, his next step was to learn the nuance of being a sprinter.
In the first day of the NCAA West Regional meet on Wednesday at E.B. Cushing Stadium, the dual-sport athlete showed signs of his improvement in a second overall finish in the men’s 100 meter and an eighth overall finish in the 200 meter, both qualifying for Friday’s quarterfinal round.
“The difference between being pretty good and being great, might be about that far,” head coach Pat Henry said, holding his hands approximately six inches apart.
“He’s learning that,” Henry continued. “He’s learning how technical you have to be to really run a great 100 or a great 200.”
Achane began his day by running 10.04 seconds in his heat of the 100, narrowly finishing behind Southern Cal’s Davonte Burnett with a 10-flat mark. The pair finished first and second overall in the event on Wednesday as well.
Achane’s 10.04 mark was a season best for the freshman, down from a previous 10.30 he ran earlier this spring.
Approximately an hour and 45 minutes later, Achane jumped to an early lead in the 200, but lost ground on the straight away and narrowly avoided a pass by Burnett at the finish line. Achane took the heat with a time of 20.56, slightly higher than his career best of 20.31.
“It’s a very technical race,” Henry said. “You have to do a lot of things right and he’s starting to do things right. He’s not there, but he’s starting to do things right.”
Achane struggled through the SEC Championship two weeks ago while nursing a sore hamstring, posting two ninth-places finishes in the 200. Wednesday, he was aided by healthy legs.
“I think he’s just getting in better shape all the time,” Henry said. “His training is just allowing for some things to change for him and his training is starting to catch up for him a little bit. There’s a lot of things that he’s doing as a sprinter now that he was unable to do weeks ago.”
Achane was one of 10 Aggies to earn automatic or time qualifications for the quarterfinals, which will decide who advances to the NCAA Championship in Eugene, Ore.
Alongside Achane, freshman Lance Broome finished second overall in the 200, posting a personal best 20.42 and taking first in his heat. Henry said, while he doesn’t have the same power as Achane, Broome has grasped the nuance of sprinting a little bit quicker than the running back.
“I thought Lance Broome was one of the better runs of the day,” Henry said.
Also, in the 100, junior Emmanuel Yeboah took fifth overall with a time of 10.09, qualifying automatically thanks to a third-place finish in his heat.
Freshman Brandon Miller continued his reign over the 800 meter, after a first-place, personal record finish at the SEC Championships with a time of 1:45:95. Miller finished second overall with a time of 1:47:00.
“For a freshman to go out and do what he did today is pretty, mature and pretty, pretty advanced,” Henry said. “He looks really good doing it.”
Joining Miller in the 800 quarterfinals is senior Devin Dixon who took fourth in his heat, but qualified with a time of 1:48.58, good enough for 10th overall.
Junior Moitalel Mpoke followed up an SEC title in the 400-meter hurdles with a fourth-place finish overall in the even Wednesday, clocking in at 50.01. He ran a career-best 48.89 at the SEC meet. Sophomore James Smith qualified for the quarterfinal with a third-place finish in his heat and a time of 50.87, as well as Kirk Collins Jr. who placed third in his heat and clocked a time of 51.30.
Aggie senior Bryce Deadmon took eighth overall in the 400 meter with a time of 49.95, up from a career best of 44.50. His first-place finish in the heat earned him his pass to the next round. Freshman Omajuwa Etiwe also qualified with a third-place finish in his heat. He finished 20th overall with a time of 46.63.
Connor Schulman kicked off the day on the track with a qualifying time of 13.85 in the 110-meter hurdles that placed him 22nd overall.
A&M’s lone field qualifier was freshman javelin thrower Sam Hankins, who placed 10th with a throw of 214 feet, 7 inches and punched a ticket to Oregon. The throw was 16 feet shorter than his career best, but faired well in what Henry called a good competition.
Just as Henry took in his athlete’s performances, he was surrounded by the first outdoor NCAA meet held in E.B. Cushing Stadium. This event, Henry hopes, will springboard more big track events to come to Aggieland.
“Our facility is really good,” Henry said. “Our people are really good. I think we’re going to show lots and lots of people that this is a great place to run and we run an efficient meet. People, I hope, will enjoy this and come back.”