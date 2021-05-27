Dual-sport athlete Devon Achane leads Aggies in day one at NCAA West Regional meet

Approximately an hour and 45 minutes later, Achane jumped to an early lead in the 200, but lost ground on the straight away and narrowly avoided a pass by Burnett at the finish line. Achane took the heat with a time of 20.56, slightly higher than his career best of 20.31.

“It’s a very technical race,” Henry said. “You have to do a lot of things right and he’s starting to do things right. He’s not there, but he’s starting to do things right.”

Achane struggled through the SEC Championship two weeks ago while nursing a sore hamstring, posting two ninth-places finishes in the 200. Wednesday, he was aided by healthy legs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think he’s just getting in better shape all the time,” Henry said. “His training is just allowing for some things to change for him and his training is starting to catch up for him a little bit. There’s a lot of things that he’s doing as a sprinter now that he was unable to do weeks ago.”

Achane was one of 10 Aggies to earn automatic or time qualifications for the quarterfinals, which will decide who advances to the NCAA Championship in Eugene, Ore.