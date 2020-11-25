Drone helping Texas A&M keep athletics facilities free of COVID-19

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas A&M athletics production coordinator Blake Reynolds never could’ve guessed that playing video games would be a marketable skillset.
Now Reynolds finds himself the commander of a COVID-19 killing drone thanks to his aptitude with a controller.
The A&M athletics department was an early user of the Lucid Drone Technologies sanitizing drone, which helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Reed Arena as well as in other large gathering spaces around A&M’s campus.
“That was really the key thing for all of us, just the efficiency,” Reynolds said. “Given the size of our facilities and diverse spaces, it just makes sense, especially with everything that has been added on with COVID. Efficiency is a big thing for us.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Aggieland in the spring, A&M’s facility staff immediately looked into how large venues could be sanitized quickly. The search for devices that could help started with backpack sprayers and handheld devices, but ultimately the drone was the only good option readily available at the time, senior associate athletics director for facilities events and construction Kevin Hurley said.
In June, Lucid brought a drone to A&M for the department to test, and the Aggies were sold.
“Back in those days, everybody was grabbing every piece of equipment they could get,” Hurley said. “You couldn’t get hand sanitizer. You couldn’t get disinfectant. You could’t get Clorox wipes for that matter. We were able to get a drone that has good enough capacity and decent run time.”
Two electrostatic sprayers attached to the drone distribute two different types of disinfecting chemicals.
Because A&M uses the drone indoors, the operator did not have to complete the rigorous training needed to fly outdoors. More veteran administrators looked to the youth of the department to pilot the aircraft and landed on Reynolds.
“Their software engineers made it so simple to fly,” Reynolds said. “I grew up playing with video games, so my hand-eye coordination was pretty good. It’s like second nature to me almost.”
While Hurley gave it a spin, he said Reynolds was a natural on the video game-like controller.
“Some of us full-timers are a little older than Blake,” Hurley said. “We might not have as many computer skills and as many video game skills as some of the younger folks in our unit.”
Every 30 to 45 days, the drone is released in Reed Arena with only Reynolds and a spotter in the building for safety reasons. Each drone battery lasts about 15 minutes, and the drone has to land to replace the battery before the charge runs out. Reynolds weaves the drone across each section, hitting several rows of seats at a time.
The process takes two hours of spray time. Reynolds said a crew with two backpack sprayers might take four hours to accomplish the same task.
One chemical on board is a traditional disinfectant sprayed over the surface first. Then the second sprayer releases a surfactant that provides a layer of preventative protection that kills the virus on contact. The surfactant coating lasts 60 to 90 days, Reynolds said.
“It seals the clean surface and has micro level spikes, which is the best way to describe it,” he said. “Any virus or germ that hits that surface is broken down at the molecular level and isn’t able to live. So basically anything that hits it is done.”
A&M has used the drone to clean Reed Arena through volleyball season and will continue through basketball season. Reynolds also has flown the drone in A&M’s indoor football and track facilities as well as some of the larger club areas at Kyle Field.
A&M is one of few clients using the drone in such a variety of facilities, Hurley said, which has drawn calls and questions from other facility managers across the country.
“We feel really good about where we are at in terms of that,” Hurley said. “I feel really good about our success rate, and so far, even as the virus has continued to go on and do that kind of thing, I still think our plan is right. I still think our plan has shown and proven that we’re doing the right thing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!