Drone helping Texas A&M keep athletics facilities free of COVID-19

The process takes two hours of spray time. Reynolds said a crew with two backpack sprayers might take four hours to accomplish the same task.

One chemical on board is a traditional disinfectant sprayed over the surface first. Then the second sprayer releases a surfactant that provides a layer of preventative protection that kills the virus on contact. The surfactant coating lasts 60 to 90 days, Reynolds said.

“It seals the clean surface and has micro level spikes, which is the best way to describe it,” he said. “Any virus or germ that hits that surface is broken down at the molecular level and isn’t able to live. So basically anything that hits it is done.”

A&M has used the drone to clean Reed Arena through volleyball season and will continue through basketball season. Reynolds also has flown the drone in A&M’s indoor football and track facilities as well as some of the larger club areas at Kyle Field.

A&M is one of few clients using the drone in such a variety of facilities, Hurley said, which has drawn calls and questions from other facility managers across the country.

“We feel really good about where we are at in terms of that,” Hurley said. “I feel really good about our success rate, and so far, even as the virus has continued to go on and do that kind of thing, I still think our plan is right. I still think our plan has shown and proven that we’re doing the right thing.”