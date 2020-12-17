Down but not out: Fannin's Franklin squad loaded for another run in 2021 despite sting of title loss

Franklin settled for silver in a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Canadian in Thursday’s Class 3A Division II state championship, but coming up one point short of winning the school’s first state title on the gridiron doesn’t disqualify the season as a success for the Lions.
In fact, 2020 was likely Franklin’s most successful season in school history as the Lions advanced to the state championship game for just the second time on the heels of a coaching change amid the first worldwide pandemic in a century.
Since 1939, only 10 men, including current head coach Mark Fannin, have led the Lions football program. The previous nine went a combined 27-53-3 in their first seasons. Only one other coach besides Fannin — Kenner Reinhardt, who coached Fannin in high school from 1996-98 — posted a winning season in his first year at Franklin. None of the previous nine reached the playoffs in their first year, either.
Then came Fannin, a Franklin native who was successful as a player in the late ’90s then groomed as a coach by the son of the town’s most iconic football figure — Joe Hedrick.
The Lions were expected to reach the playoffs this season, but likely few outside Robertson County’s seat expected them to advance this far. Sure, Fannin walked into what you could call a “good situation.” Loaded with talent, the Lions returned 15 starters from a team that advanced to the second round of the playoffs in 2019.
Franklin maintained success through the coaching transition by following the Hedrick Way — a relentless run game and hard-nosed defense. It’s a style that’s worked for decades and a blueprint Fannin wisely continued to use as he ascended from offensive coordinator to head coach.
But Fannin’s own flair helped elevate Franklin to heights reached only once before by implementing more of a passing game. No longer were the Lions satisfied with just 3 yards and a cloud of dust. They utilized their speed and athleticism sideline-to-sideline and down the field, adding in a little razzle-dazzle when needed.
Hayden Helton’s game-winning 33-yard touchdown catch in the state semifinal win over Waskom was the perfect example of that. So was Seth Spiller’s stunning 37-yard halfback pass to Braden Smith late for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against Canadian.
Fannin also cast a vision for the team by installing a mantra “164” — the number of miles from Franklin’s fieldhouse to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Every coach says their goal is to win state, but Fannin instilled a true championship mindset in his players. The Lions were focused on the opponent at hand week after week, but “164” remained constant in the back of their minds, and sure enough they got there.
This Franklin team isn’t a one-hit wonder, either.
The Lions will lose only eight seniors, meaning Fannin’s squad will be loaded with experienced talent next season. Playmakers Marcus Wade, Bryson Washington, Bobby Washington, Malcolm Murphy and Helton will be back. Freshman Braden Smith could see his role expand as a second-year player. The Lions also will bring back four offensive linemen that started in the state title game, and continuity up front is an important piece to Franklin’s puzzle on offense.
Even kicker Seth Shamblin, who missed a key extra-point late in the fourth quarter Thursday, will return, and he’ll likely grow from the experience and prove vital to the Lions’ success next season.
Odds are the Lions will be among the favorites in 3A-II to start next season and rightfully so. A challenging nondistrict schedule awaits again as do road games in district against Buffalo and Lexington, but Franklin will have the experience to be successful once again vs. that tough slate, and another 164-mile trip to AT&T Stadium is certainly a possibility for Lions come next December.
Silver will have to do for Franklin this season, but the Lions showed this season, and especially on Thursday, they will be ready to roar again in 2021 and chase the gold.
Franklin at state championship
