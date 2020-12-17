Down but not out: Fannin's Franklin squad loaded for another run in 2021 despite sting of title loss

Franklin settled for silver in a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Canadian in Thursday’s Class 3A Division II state championship, but coming up one point short of winning the school’s first state title on the gridiron doesn’t disqualify the season as a success for the Lions.

In fact, 2020 was likely Franklin’s most successful season in school history as the Lions advanced to the state championship game for just the second time on the heels of a coaching change amid the first worldwide pandemic in a century.

Since 1939, only 10 men, including current head coach Mark Fannin, have led the Lions football program. The previous nine went a combined 27-53-3 in their first seasons. Only one other coach besides Fannin — Kenner Reinhardt, who coached Fannin in high school from 1996-98 — posted a winning season in his first year at Franklin. None of the previous nine reached the playoffs in their first year, either.

Then came Fannin, a Franklin native who was successful as a player in the late ’90s then groomed as a coach by the son of the town’s most iconic football figure — Joe Hedrick.