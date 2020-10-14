DL Colton Stewart helping lead Rudder football team

Not long after Eric Ezar arrived at Rudder as the Rangers’ new football coach, he had a new player meet him in his office.
Colton Stewart had moved to Bryan from Fulshear 40 miles west of Houston at the end of his sophomore year and was hoping to join Rudder’s football team.
“He was the first kind of move-in kid and they said, ‘Hey, coach, we’ve got this good-looking kid in the office,’” Ezar said. “And we were looking and it was Colton and so it was really neat to see him walk in, big ol’ kid. We were really excited to have him.”
Two years later, Stewart is a senior and starting at defensive end for the Rangers.
“He’s a hard-nosed kid,” Ezar said. “He works really hard, and he’s kind of given us stability on defense. I think Rudder has such a wide-variety of kids, just different types of kids, and he gives you that hard-nosed, bring the lunch-pail to work kind of kid. You’ve got to have those on your team and kind of personifies what we want out of a kid. He’s a good athlete but a lot more of his ability is just heart.”
Midway through last season, Stewart had a request from his coaches: switch positions from linebacker to defensive end. The coaches moved him, and he has stayed there ever since.
“I think it’s a lot easier than linebacker,” Stewart said. “You’re right there, so you have one job and you just do that and make plays.”
Hard work doesn’t stop for Stewart when he leaves the practice field. He helps his family raise and show halter class horses on the side. Raising horses has been a part of Stewart’s family for three generations. His grandfather started raising horses as a kid and his father has taken part himself.
Following in his family’s footsteps, Stewart said he has shown halter class horses since he was 5 years old. At age 10, he began competing at the AQHYA’s Youth World Show in Oklahoma City. In 2017, Stewart won a world championship in yearling geldings. In 2018, he was the reserve champion.
Stewart lives with his grandparents in Bryan, and the family has five horses on the property. On a normal day, Stewart said he wakes up between 5:30 and 6 a.m. to feed the horses and clean their stalls. He then finishes any schoolwork and heads to class for the day. After football practice, he enjoys dinner before giving more care to the horses until around 9 p.m.
Those long hours require proper rest. The 6-foot-2, 242-pound Stewart said his grandmother keeps him fed well, though. His favorite meal she makes is chicken fried steak with sweet potatoes.
“Probably my favorite thing is messing with my horses,” Stewart said. “That and football are two of my favorites.”
On the field, Stewart’s sights are set on achieving new heights for the Rudder football program.
“I think everyone has the same goal and that’s to go undefeated and make it to the playoffs,” Stewart said. “I think we can go bigger than just playoffs. I want to obviously go to state, but if we can go undefeated, that’s the first team to go undefeated at Rudder and the first team to make it to the playoffs.”
Stewart and the Rangers will close out nondistrict play Friday at Lockhart (0-3) and have the chance to enter District 8-5A Division II play undefeated. Ezar said he hopes to see his team continue making progress in all three phases Friday.
“This gives us a chance to finish off the nondistrict schedule and hopefully we can go 4-0, which would be big going into Huntsville,” Ezar said. “Just the confidence level of the kids really feeling like, ‘Hey, all the hard work’s really been worth it,’ and I think they’re starting to see it. We’re just trying to keep it up, but we’ve got so many things with COVID and grades, so we’re really focusing on a lot of other things right now besides football, being sure the kids are going to be eligible and be sure they’ve got their mask on and stuff.”
