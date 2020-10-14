DL Colton Stewart helping lead Rudder football team

Not long after Eric Ezar arrived at Rudder as the Rangers’ new football coach, he had a new player meet him in his office.

Colton Stewart had moved to Bryan from Fulshear 40 miles west of Houston at the end of his sophomore year and was hoping to join Rudder’s football team.

“He was the first kind of move-in kid and they said, ‘Hey, coach, we’ve got this good-looking kid in the office,’” Ezar said. “And we were looking and it was Colton and so it was really neat to see him walk in, big ol’ kid. We were really excited to have him.”

Two years later, Stewart is a senior and starting at defensive end for the Rangers.

“He’s a hard-nosed kid,” Ezar said. “He works really hard, and he’s kind of given us stability on defense. I think Rudder has such a wide-variety of kids, just different types of kids, and he gives you that hard-nosed, bring the lunch-pail to work kind of kid. You’ve got to have those on your team and kind of personifies what we want out of a kid. He’s a good athlete but a lot more of his ability is just heart.”

Midway through last season, Stewart had a request from his coaches: switch positions from linebacker to defensive end. The coaches moved him, and he has stayed there ever since.