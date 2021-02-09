District 12-6A & 19-5A Basketball Standings

|BOYS
|District 12-6A
|District
|Overall
|W
|L
|Pct.
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Killeen Ellison
|11
|1
|.917
|24
|1
|.960
|Harker Heights
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|4
|.778
|Bryan
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|4
|.818
|Belton
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Copperas Cove
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Shoemaker
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|14
|.364
|Temple
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|15
|.250
|Killeen
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
|Tuesday, Feb. 2
|Bryan 74, Copperas Cove 69; Shoemaker 64, Temple 50; Ellison 70, Belton 45; Harker Heights 57, Killeen 20
|Friday, Feb. 5
|Bryan 70, Belton 68; Harker Heights 62, Temple 49; Ellison 78, Killeen 40; Shoemaker 81, Cove 79 OT
|Tuesday, Feb. 9
|Ellison at Bryan; Belton at Shoemaker; Harker Heights at Shoemaker; Temple at Killeen
|Friday, Feb. 5
|Bryan at Shoemaker; Cove at Killeen; Ellison at Temple; Harker Heights at Belton
|District 19-5A
|District
|Overall
|W
|L
|Pct.
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Katy Paetow
|12
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|Waller
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|9
|.571
|Magnolia
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|9
|.640
|Rudder
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|13
|.409
|A&M Consol
|8
|4
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Magnolia West
|3
|10
|.271
|6
|12
|.333
|College Station
|3
|10
|.271
|10
|16
|.385
|Brenham
|3
|10
|.271
|8
|15
|.348
|Monday, Feb. 1
|Consol 49, Magnolia 43
|Tuesday, Feb. 2
|Katy Paetow 67, Brenham 47; College Station 59 Rudder 55 2 OT; Consol 60, Waller 50; Magnolia 54, Magnolia West 49
|Wednesday, Feb. 3
|Rudder 68, Magnolia West 63
|Friday, Feb. 5
|Magnolia 56, Rudder 38; Consol 50, College Station 35; Katy Paetow 63, Magnolia West 50; Brenham 54, Waller 49
|Saturday, Feb. 6
|Consol 57, Brenham 39; Katy Paetow 66, Rudder 49
|Saturday, Feb. 6
|Consol 72, Magnolia West 55
|Tuesday, Feb. 9
|Katy Paetow at Magnolia; Rudder at Consol; College Station at Brenham; Waller at Magnolia
|Thursday, Feb. 11
|Waller at Rudder
|Friday, Feb. 12
|Katy Paetow at Consol
|GIRLS
|District 12-6A
|District
|Overall
|W
|L
|Pct.
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Harker Heights
|13
|1
|.929
|18
|4
|.818
|Temple
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|7
|.696
|Killeen Ellison
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|6
|.750
|Shoemaker
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Belton
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|16
|.333
|Copperas Cove
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|17
|.346
|Killeen
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|15
|.348
|Bryan
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|13
|.316
|Friday, Jan. 29
|Temple 64 Bryan 48; Killeen 51, Shoemaker 41; Belton 43, Cove 30; Harker Heights 48, Ellison 45
|Tuesday, Feb. 2
|Ellison 27, Belton 17; Cove 60, Bryan 53; Harker Heights 60, Killeen 49; Temple 57, Shoemaker 20
|Friday, Feb. 5
|Belton 49, Bryan 33; Temple 58, Harker Heights 43; Killeen 44, Ellison 42; Cove 41, Shoemaker 39. Ends regular season
|District 19-5A
|District
|Overall
|W
|L
|Pct.
|W
|L
|Pct.
|College Station
|14
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Rudder
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|5
|.783
|A&M Consol
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|6
|.647
|Waller
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|10
|.524
|Magnolia
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Magnolia West
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|11
|.476
|Katy Paetow
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|13
|.278
|Brenham
|1
|13
|.071
|2
|19
|.095
|Tuesday, Jan. 26
|Rudder 62, Katy Paetow 27; Consol 45, Magnolia West 27; College Station 57, Waller 43; Magnolia 57, Brenham 50
|Friday, Jan. 29
|Magnolia West 68, Brenham 28, Rudder 61, Waller 55; Consol 53, Katy Paetow 24; College Station 69, Magnolia 29. End regular season
Just In
District 12-6A & 19-5A Basketball Standings