 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 12-6A & 19-5A Basketball Standings
0 comments

District 12-6A & 19-5A Basketball Standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VIKINGBASKETBALL
BOYS      
District 12-6A     
  District  Overall 
             W               L         Pct.          W          L            Pct.
Killeen Ellison111.917241.960
Harker Heights93.750144.778
Bryan93.750184.818
Belton75.583167.696
Copperas Cove48.333811.421
Shoemaker66.500814.364
Temple210.167515.250
Killeen012.000217.105
Tuesday, Feb. 2     
Bryan 74, Copperas Cove 69; Shoemaker 64, Temple 50;  Ellison 70, Belton 45; Harker Heights 57, Killeen 20
Friday, Feb. 5     
Bryan 70, Belton 68; Harker Heights 62, Temple 49; Ellison 78, Killeen 40; Shoemaker 81,  Cove 79 OT
Tuesday, Feb. 9     
Ellison at Bryan; Belton at Shoemaker; Harker Heights at Shoemaker; Temple at Killeen
Friday, Feb. 5     
Bryan at Shoemaker; Cove at Killeen;  Ellison at Temple; Harker Heights at Belton 
       
District 19-5A     
  District  Overall 
 WLPct.WLPct.
Katy Paetow1201.000171.944
Waller75.583129.571
Magnolia94.692169.640
Rudder57.417913.409
A&M Consol84.667106.625
Magnolia West310.271612.333
College Station310.2711016.385
Brenham310.271815.348
Monday, Feb. 1     
Consol 49, Magnolia 43    
Tuesday, Feb. 2     
Katy Paetow 67, Brenham 47;  College Station 59 Rudder 55 2 OT; Consol 60, Waller 50; Magnolia 54,  Magnolia West 49
Wednesday, Feb. 3     
Rudder 68, Magnolia West 63    
Friday, Feb. 5     
Magnolia 56, Rudder 38; Consol 50, College Station 35; Katy Paetow 63, Magnolia West 50; Brenham 54, Waller 49
Saturday, Feb. 6     
Consol 57, Brenham 39; Katy Paetow 66, Rudder 49  
Saturday, Feb. 6     
Consol 72, Magnolia West 55    
Tuesday, Feb. 9     
Katy Paetow at Magnolia; Rudder at Consol; College Station at Brenham; Waller at Magnolia
Thursday, Feb. 11     
Waller at Rudder      
Friday, Feb. 12     
Katy Paetow at Consol    
       
       
GIRLS      
District 12-6A     
  District  Overall 
 WLPct.WLPct.
Harker Heights131.929184.818
Temple113.786167.696
Killeen Ellison95.643186.750
Shoemaker68.4291017.370
Belton59.357816.333
Copperas Cove59.357917.346
Killeen410.286815.348
Bryan311.214613.316
Friday, Jan. 29     
Temple 64 Bryan 48; Killeen 51, Shoemaker 41; Belton 43, Cove 30; Harker Heights 48, Ellison 45
Tuesday, Feb. 2     
Ellison 27, Belton 17; Cove 60, Bryan 53; Harker Heights 60, Killeen 49; Temple 57, Shoemaker 20
Friday, Feb. 5     
Belton 49, Bryan 33; Temple 58, Harker Heights 43; Killeen 44, Ellison 42; Cove 41, Shoemaker 39. Ends regular season
       
District 19-5A     
  District  Overall 
 WLPct.WLPct.
College Station1401.000202.909
Rudder122.857185.783
A&M Consol95.643116.647
Waller68.4291110.524
Magnolia77.5001115.423
Magnolia West59.3571011.476
Katy Paetow212.143513.278
Brenham113.071219.095
Tuesday, Jan. 26     
Rudder 62, Katy Paetow 27;  Consol 45, Magnolia West 27;  College Station 57, Waller 43; Magnolia 57, Brenham 50 
Friday, Jan. 29     
Magnolia West 68, Brenham 28, Rudder 61, Waller 55; Consol 53, Katy Paetow 24; College Station 69, Magnolia 29. End regular season
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert