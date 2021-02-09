Disrict 12-6A & 19-5A Soccer Standings

|BOYS
|District 12-6A
|District
|Overall
|School
|W-L-T
|Pts
|W-L-T
|Pct.
|Bryan
|4 1 1
|14
|11 2 2
|.800
|Killeen Ellison
|4 1 1
|14
|5 6 1
|.458
|Belton
|4 1 1
|13
|7 1 3
|.773
|Temple
|4 2 0
|12
|7 4 2
|.615
|Copperas Cove
|3 2 1
|10
|5 5 1
|.500
|Harker Heights
|2 4 0
|6
|6 8 2
|.438
|Killeen
|1 5 0
|3
|3 7 0
|.300
|Shoemaker
|0 6 0
|0
|0 9 0
|.000
|Tuesday, Feb. 2
|Bryan 0, Cove 0; Temple 11, Shoemaker 0; Ellison 4, Belton 3 in penalty kicks; Harker Heights 2, Killeen 1
|Friday, Feb. 5
|Ellison 6, Killeen 3; Temple 3, Harker Heights 0; Belton 3, Bryan 0; Cove 6, Shoemaker 1
|Tuesday, Feb. 9
|Ellison at Bryan; Killeen at Temple; Shoemaker at Belton; Cove vs. Heights
|District 19-5A
|District
|Overall
|School
|W-L-T
|Pts
|W-L-T
|Pct.
|Katy Paetow
|4 0 0
|12
|7 2 3
|.708
|Magnolia West
|3 0 1
|10
|11 2 2
|.800
|College Station
|2 0 2
|8
|4 2 6
|.583
|Magnolia
|2 2 0
|6
|NA
|NA
|A&M Consol
|1 1 1
|4
|1 4 2
|.286
|Rudder
|1 3 0
|3
|4 7 1
|.375
|Brenham
|0 4 0
|0
|2 10 0
|.167
|Waller
|0 3 0
|0
|1 5 0
|.167
|Tuesday, Jan. 26
|Consol at Brenham, canceled; College Station 1, Rudder 0; Paetow 5, Waller 0; Magnolia West 2, Magnolia 1
|Friday, Jan. 29
|Magnolia West 1, College Station 1; Waller at Consol, postponed; Magnolia 5, Rudder 0; Katy Paetow 1, Brenham 0
|Tuesday, Feb. 2
|College Station 0, Consol 0; Katy Paetow 2, Magnolia 1; Rudder 2, Brenham 1; Magnolia West 4, Waller 1
|Friday, Feb. 5
|College Station 5, Waller 0; Magnolia 5, Brenham 1; Katy Paetow 2, Rudder 0; Magnolia West 5, A&M Consolidated 0
|Saturday, Feb. 6
|Consol 5, Brenham 0
|Tuesday, Feb. 9
|Rudder at Consol; Magnolia at Waller; Magnolia West at Paetow; College Station at Brenham
|Thursday, Feb. 11
|Consol at Magnolia
|Friday, Feb. 12
|Katy Paetow at College Station; Brenham at Magnolia West; Waller at Rudder
|Saturday, Feb. 13
|Waller at Consol
|GIRLS
|District 12-6A
|District
|Overall
|School
|W-L-T
|Pts
|W-L-T
|Pct.
|Belton
|6 0 0
|18
|9 0 2
|.909
|Bryan
|5 1 0
|15
|8 2 1
|.773
|Killeen
|4 2 0
|12
|5 5 0
|.500
|Temple
|3 2 1
|10
|5 5 3
|.500
|Harker Heights
|2 3 1
|8
|6 7 3
|.469
|Copperas Cove
|2 4 0
|6
|5 6 0
|.454
|Shoemaker
|0 5 1
|1
|0 8 1
|.056
|Killeen Ellison
|0 5 1
|1
|2 9 1
|.208
|Tuesday, Feb. 2
|Killeen 2, Harker Heights 1; Bryan 7, Cove 2; Temple 6, Shoemaker 0; Belton 10, Ellison 0
|Friday, Feb. 5
|Harker Heights 1, Temple 1 (Harker Heights wins shoot-out 4-2); Belton 8, Bryan 0; Killeen 1, Ellison 0; Cove 9, Shoemaker 2
|Tuesday, Feb. 9
|Bryan at Ellison; Temple at Killeen; Belton at Shoemaker; Cove vs. Heights
|District 19-5A
|District
|Overall
|School
|W-L-T
|Pts
|W-L-T
|Pct.
|Magnolia
|5 0 0
|15
|13 0 0
|1.000
|College Station
|4 1 0
|12
|9 3 2
|.714
|A&M Consol
|4 1 0
|12
|7 2 0
|.778
|Waller
|2 2 1
|7
|6 4 3
|.592
|Katy Paetow
|2 3 0
|6
|4 6 1
|.409
|Rudder
|0 3 2
|2
|5 5 2
|.500
|Magnolia West
|0 3 2
|2
|3 4 2
|.444
|Brenham
|0 4 1
|1
|1 11 1
|.115
|Tuesday, Feb. 2
|College Station 2, Consol 1; Brenham 1, Rudder 1; Waller 2, Magnolia West 2; Magnolia 7, Katy Paetow 1
|Friday, Feb. 5
|Katy Paetow 2, Rudder 0; A&M Consolidated 6, Magnolia West 0; College Station 4, Waller 0; Magnolia 9, Brenham 0
|Tuesday, Feb. 9
|Katy Paetow at Magnolia West; Consol at Rudder; Waller at Magnolia; Brenham at College Station
|Friday, Feb. 12
|Magnolia at Consol; College Station at Katy Paetow; Magnolia West at Brenham; Rudder at Waller
Disrict 12-6A & 19-5A Soccer Standings