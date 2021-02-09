 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disrict 12-6A & 19-5A Soccer Standings
0 comments

Disrict 12-6A & 19-5A Soccer Standings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SOCCER
BOYS    
District 12-6A   
 DistrictOverall  
SchoolW-L-TPtsW-L-TPct.
Bryan4 1 114         11 2 2.800
Killeen Ellison4 1 114         5 6 1.458
Belton4 1 113         7 1 3.773
Temple4 2 012         7 4 2.615
Copperas Cove3 2 110          5 5 1.500
Harker Heights2 4 06          6 8 2.438
Killeen 1 5 03          3 7 0 .300
Shoemaker 0 6 00          0 9 0.000
Tuesday, Feb. 2   
Bryan 0, Cove 0; Temple 11, Shoemaker 0; Ellison 4, Belton 3 in penalty kicks; Harker Heights 2, Killeen 1
Friday, Feb. 5   
Ellison 6, Killeen 3; Temple 3, Harker Heights 0; Belton 3, Bryan 0; Cove 6, Shoemaker 1
Tuesday, Feb. 9   
Ellison at Bryan; Killeen at Temple; Shoemaker at Belton; Cove vs. Heights
     
     
District 19-5A   
 DistrictOverall  
SchoolW-L-TPtsW-L-TPct.
Katy Paetow4 0 012         7 2 3.708
Magnolia West 3 0 110         11 2 2.800
College Station2 0 28         4 2 6.583
Magnolia2 2 06         NANA
A&M Consol1 1 14         1 4 2.286
Rudder 1 3 03         4 7 1.375
Brenham0 4 00         2 10 0.167
Waller0 3 00         1 5 0.167
Tuesday, Jan. 26   
Consol at Brenham, canceled; College Station 1,  Rudder 0; Paetow 5, Waller 0; Magnolia West 2, Magnolia 1
Friday, Jan. 29   
Magnolia West 1, College Station 1; Waller at Consol, postponed; Magnolia 5, Rudder 0; Katy Paetow 1, Brenham 0 
Tuesday, Feb. 2   
College Station 0, Consol 0; Katy Paetow 2, Magnolia 1; Rudder 2, Brenham 1; Magnolia West 4, Waller 1
Friday, Feb. 5   
College Station 5, Waller 0;  Magnolia 5, Brenham 1; Katy Paetow 2, Rudder 0; Magnolia West 5, A&M Consolidated 0
Saturday, Feb. 6   
Consol 5, Brenham 0  
Tuesday, Feb. 9   
Rudder at Consol; Magnolia at Waller; Magnolia West at Paetow; College Station at Brenham
Thursday, Feb. 11   
Consol at Magnolia    
Friday, Feb. 12   
Katy Paetow at College Station; Brenham at Magnolia West; Waller at Rudder
Saturday, Feb. 13   
Waller at Consol    
     
     
GIRLS    
District 12-6A   
     DistrictOverall  
SchoolW-L-TPtsW-L-TPct.
Belton6 0 018        9 0 2.909
Bryan5 1 015        8 2 1.773
Killeen 4 2 012        5 5 0 .500
Temple3 2 110        5 5 3.500
Harker Heights2 3 18         6 7 3.469
Copperas Cove2 4 06         5 6 0.454
Shoemaker 0 5 11         0 8 1.056
Killeen Ellison0 5 11         2 9 1.208
Tuesday, Feb. 2   
Killeen 2, Harker Heights 1; Bryan 7, Cove 2; Temple 6, Shoemaker 0; Belton 10, Ellison 0
Friday, Feb. 5   
Harker Heights 1, Temple 1 (Harker Heights wins shoot-out 4-2); Belton 8, Bryan 0; Killeen 1, Ellison 0; Cove 9, Shoemaker 2
Tuesday, Feb. 9   
Bryan at Ellison; Temple at Killeen; Belton at Shoemaker; Cove vs. Heights
     
     
District 19-5A   
 DistrictOverall  
SchoolW-L-TPtsW-L-TPct.
Magnolia5 0 015         13 0 01.000
College Station4 1 012         9 3 2.714
A&M Consol4 1 012         7 2 0.778
Waller2 2 17          6 4 3.592
Katy Paetow2 3 06          4 6 1.409
Rudder 0 3 22          5 5 2.500
Magnolia West 0 3 22          3 4 2 .444
Brenham0 4 11          1 11 1.115
Tuesday, Feb. 2   
College Station 2, Consol 1; Brenham 1,  Rudder 1; Waller 2, Magnolia West 2; Magnolia 7, Katy Paetow 1
Friday, Feb. 5   
Katy Paetow 2, Rudder 0; A&M Consolidated 6, Magnolia West 0; College Station 4, Waller 0; Magnolia 9, Brenham 0 
Tuesday, Feb. 9   
Katy Paetow at Magnolia West; Consol at Rudder; Waller at Magnolia; Brenham at College Station 
Friday, Feb. 12   
Magnolia at Consol; College Station at Katy Paetow; Magnolia West at Brenham; Rudder at Waller
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert