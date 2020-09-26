Dime Box loses season opener to Ovilla Christian

Dime Box’s football team was down to nine players and troubled by turnovers in a 58-13 loss to Ovilla Christian on Friday afternoon at Baker Field with the 45-point mercy rule enforced with 6:36 left in the game.
The Longhorns were also facing the Eagles on short notice after their original game against Bellville Faith was canceled Wednesday. Dime Box was able to replace its lost game on Thursday with a matchup against Ovilla but didn’t have ample time to prepare.
“It was a tough turnaround for us, but we’ve had so many cancellations we needed games and our boys needed reps,” Dime Box coach Rick Frey said. “They were a much bigger team, but we got a lot of really good work in and we saw a lot of positives even though the scoreboard didn’t go in our favor.”
Junior quarterback Blake Scott was unavailable to play, causing Dime Box to depend on Jer’perion Gilbert and Masyn Spacek on offense. The Longhorns weren’t able to take care of the football, however, ending the game with four turnovers — three fumbles and an interception. Ovilla scored touchdowns off all four miscues.
“It’s always tough when you see mistakes being made, but the good thing is our guys are so competitive and they want to get better,” Frey said. “They were seeing the mistakes that they were making right after they were making them. Sometimes the game works where you can correct those things, and sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.”
A pair of turnovers on Dime Box’s first two possessions put the Longhorns behind early as Ovilla led 14-0 after scoring a touchdown on the final play of the first quarter.
Dime Box struck back in the second quarter, however, with Gilbert and Spacek leading the way. Gilbert connected with Nick Gilbert on a 19-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left in the half after making a catch on a jump ball over an Ovilla defender.
The Longhorns couldn’t keep their momentum in the second half, however. Ovilla held Dime Box scoreless while the Eagles scored on their final four drives. The game ended due to the mercy rule after a 5-yard touchdown catch by Luke Zebreski and an extra-point by Ashton White with 6:36 left.
“Our guys, they’re not really hanging their heads from this game,” Frey said. “We played a much bigger team. We hung in, almost took it the whole game and we gave it the best that we could.”
Nondistrict play continues for the Longhorns next Saturday as they travel to face McDade at noon. Frey said the Longhorns also have added a nondistrict game against a team from Arlington on Oct. 16 before starting District 14-A-II play against Buckholts on Oct. 23.
“It’ll be nice having a week to prep and to know what we’re getting from a team that we’ve seen before,” Frey said. “Ovilla, we hadn’t seen them before yesterday. It’s just one of those things for us ... at this point it didn’t matter if we won or [lost]. We just needed to get reps.”
