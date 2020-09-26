Dime Box loses season opener to Ovilla Christian

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dime Box’s football team was down to nine players and troubled by turnovers in a 58-13 loss to Ovilla Christian on Friday afternoon at Baker Field with the 45-point mercy rule enforced with 6:36 left in the game.

The Longhorns were also facing the Eagles on short notice after their original game against Bellville Faith was canceled Wednesday. Dime Box was able to replace its lost game on Thursday with a matchup against Ovilla but didn’t have ample time to prepare.

“It was a tough turnaround for us, but we’ve had so many cancellations we needed games and our boys needed reps,” Dime Box coach Rick Frey said. “They were a much bigger team, but we got a lot of really good work in and we saw a lot of positives even though the scoreboard didn’t go in our favor.”

Junior quarterback Blake Scott was unavailable to play, causing Dime Box to depend on Jer’perion Gilbert and Masyn Spacek on offense. The Longhorns weren’t able to take care of the football, however, ending the game with four turnovers — three fumbles and an interception. Ovilla scored touchdowns off all four miscues.