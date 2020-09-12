 Skip to main content
Dillon Denman leads Centerville past Thorndale, 30-14
Dillon Denman leads Centerville past Thorndale, 30-14

CENTERVILLE — Centerville’s Dillon Denmann caught eight passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns to help the Tigers cruise to a 30-14 victory over the Thorndale Bulldogs on Friday night.

Roberts threw 5- and 20-yard TD passes to Denmann to give the Tigers a 16-0 lead. Thorndale cut Centerville’s lead to 16-14 in the third quarter, but Paxton Hancock’s 21-yard TD run and Holston French’s 60-yard interception return for a TD kept the Tigers in front for good.

Hancock rushed for 144 yards on 17 carries and ran in one of Centerville’s three two-point conversions as the Tigers improved to 2-1. The Tigers also held Thorndale (2-1) to 225 yards of offense while generating 350.

Centerville will host Palestine Westwood next week in nondistrict play.

