Delay in season another hurdle for resilient Texas A&M football team

The Texas A&M football team has become unbeatable on the field, but even it couldn’t beat COVID-19, a foe it can only hope to break even against.
The Aggies are in position to make the College Football Playoff for the first time, riding a four-game winning streak that’s elevated them to fifth in the national rankings. But instead of building on that momentum against a reeling Tennessee team, the Aggies won’t be playing Saturday because of COVID-19.
Two players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus within the last week, which led to more than another dozen players being quarantined because of contact tracing. All those players will be quarantined 14 days per protocols established by the Southeastern Conference, so odds are the Aggies’ game against Ole Miss on Nov. 21 also will be postponed.
“There’s an entire process to work through with the SEC before games get postponed, so it’s too early to speak about the Ole Miss game,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said Tuesday after the Tennessee game was postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. If the Ole Miss game gets postponed, the Aggies might not play again until Nov. 28 against LSU. A lot can happen in that time.
A&M (5-1) needs to get back on the field as soon as possible. The Aggies are coming off a 48-3 victory at South Carolina that was one of their most complete efforts in recent history. The Aggies’ veterans never looked better, and the underclassmen played with energy and poise.
Maybe a week off wouldn’t be bad for the Aggies, who can use a week off to get healthier. But two weeks? That’s uncharted territory for A&M.
Support Local Journalism
Florida had to postpone back-to-back games because of COVID-19 after losing at A&M. The Gators returned with a 41-17 home victory over Missouri. Florida started slowly on offense but got rolling in the middle quarters. Two weeks off didn’t hurt the Gators. Maybe it wouldn’t hurt the Aggies.
Or maybe the bigger concern is A&M possibly playing games on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 after sweating out what happens over Thanksgiving. Many believe some of this week’s COVID-19 cases across the country happened because of Halloween. It makes sense. Players may be more cautious over the Thanksgiving holidays. But you can’t prevent family gatherings and parties, especially for players on teams not vying for the league championship or a New Year’s Six bowl. A&M might be on semi-lockdown, but maybe its opponents won’t be, which could cause more problems.
Hopefully, A&M will be able to play Ole Miss next week, but that’s part of next week’s problems. We still have to get through this week. The SEC also had to deal with COVID-19 issues at Mississippi State and LSU that caused the cancellation of this week’s Alabama-LSU and Auburn-Mississippi State games. And not long after the SEC announced the cancellation of A&M-Tennessee and Alabama-LSU on Tuesday, Auburn paused team activities after nine players and three staff members tested positive for the virus. That means four of next week’s seven SEC games are in jeopardy — LSU-Arkansas, Tennessee-Auburn, Mississippi State-Georgia and Ole Miss-A&M — and it’s only Wednesday.
The SEC already can’t play all those games on Dec. 12, which is the week before the SEC title game that the league left open for rescheduling purposes. Now the SEC is exploring making up more games on Dec. 19, provided those teams aren’t in the title game, which right now looks like will pit Alabama vs. Florida.
But what if more games are postponed? At what point do games get canceled? The SEC’s motto of “it just means more” also applies to concerns. The SEC has a trio of teams with current resumes worthy of making the CFP. You can pencil in the league champ, but for the SEC to get a second team in the CFP it will have to pass the eye test. A 9-1 record is better than 8-1 or 7-1.
The challenge for A&M whenever it returns is to pick up where it left off. That’s not going to be easy, but neither was its path to 5-1. The Aggies had key starters opt out before the season then looked like the country’s 75th-best team in a 17-12 season-opening victory over Vanderbilt. They overcame that shaky start and a loss at Alabama and would seem to be a team that can handle even an unscheduled break.
We’re going to find out.
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!