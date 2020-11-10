Delay in season another hurdle for resilient Texas A&M football team

Maybe a week off wouldn’t be bad for the Aggies, who can use a week off to get healthier. But two weeks? That’s uncharted territory for A&M.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Florida had to postpone back-to-back games because of COVID-19 after losing at A&M. The Gators returned with a 41-17 home victory over Missouri. Florida started slowly on offense but got rolling in the middle quarters. Two weeks off didn’t hurt the Gators. Maybe it wouldn’t hurt the Aggies.

Or maybe the bigger concern is A&M possibly playing games on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 after sweating out what happens over Thanksgiving. Many believe some of this week’s COVID-19 cases across the country happened because of Halloween. It makes sense. Players may be more cautious over the Thanksgiving holidays. But you can’t prevent family gatherings and parties, especially for players on teams not vying for the league championship or a New Year’s Six bowl. A&M might be on semi-lockdown, but maybe its opponents won’t be, which could cause more problems.