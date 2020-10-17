Defense leads way in No. 11 Texas A&M's 28-14 victory over Mississippi State

A&M’s defensive line stepped up again in the third quarter, forcing a Costello fumble that led to another Aggie TD. Linebacker Buddy Johnson got to Costello first and knocked the ball loose, while Peevy scooped it up and returned it 19 yards to the MSU 8. Had he made it to the end zone, it would’ve been his first touchdown at any level, Peevy said.

“I didn’t know who was behind me. I was just trying to run,” Peevy said with a laugh.

Two plays after the fumble recovery, Mond hit Smith in the end zone with a 6-yard TD pass for a 28-7 lead with 8:39 left in the third quarter.

After the fumble, MSU replaced Costello with freshman Will Rogers, who completed 15 of 18 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. His lone TD came on a 32-yard pass to Malik Heath early in the fourth quarter, completing an efficient 13-play, 89-yard drive.

Costello, who transferred from Stanford, finished 15-for-22 passing for 99 yards with an interception. Leach said after the game his starting spot could be in jeopardy.

“It needs to be evaluated,” Leach said. “We have the two weeks, so we’ll sort that then, but I think it needs to be evaluated. Right now, we’re one team on Tuesday and Wednesday and another team on Saturday.”