Defense covers for sloppy offense in No. 5 Aggies' 20-7 win over Tigers

Conditions were far from ripe for the Texas A&M offense to return to action Saturday against LSU. Three weeks had passed since the Aggies last played due to COVID-19, and a steady rain fell from above the lights of Kyle Field, creating the first soggy atmosphere A&M has faced this season.

But after a rusty performance in a 20-7 win over the Tigers, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher wouldn’t bite on excusing his offense for its showing.

“Thought we were good in practice,” Fisher said. “The weather ... I didn’t think it was that bad. It was very light rain in the game. I didn’t think it was bad at all. Offensively, we didn’t do what we needed to do and, as a coach, I’ve got to do a better job of coaching. I’ve got to do a better job of coaching and getting them ready. That’s on me.”

The A&M offense stalled throughout most of the game, collecting 267 total yards with senior quarterback Kellen Mond completing just 11 of 34 passes for 105 yards. The 32.4% completion rate was his worst since his freshman season when he completed 8 of 26 for 30.8% in a 35-14 loss to Mississippi State at Kyle Field in 2017.