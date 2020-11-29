Defense covers for sloppy offense in No. 5 Aggies' 20-7 win over Tigers

Conditions were far from ripe for the Texas A&M offense to return to action Saturday against LSU. Three weeks had passed since the Aggies last played due to COVID-19, and a steady rain fell from above the lights of Kyle Field, creating the first soggy atmosphere A&M has faced this season.
But after a rusty performance in a 20-7 win over the Tigers, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher wouldn’t bite on excusing his offense for its showing.
“Thought we were good in practice,” Fisher said. “The weather ... I didn’t think it was that bad. It was very light rain in the game. I didn’t think it was bad at all. Offensively, we didn’t do what we needed to do and, as a coach, I’ve got to do a better job of coaching. I’ve got to do a better job of coaching and getting them ready. That’s on me.”
The A&M offense stalled throughout most of the game, collecting 267 total yards with senior quarterback Kellen Mond completing just 11 of 34 passes for 105 yards. The 32.4% completion rate was his worst since his freshman season when he completed 8 of 26 for 30.8% in a 35-14 loss to Mississippi State at Kyle Field in 2017.
The struggles began with an uncharacteristically poor performance from the offensive line. The line allowed LSU (3-4) to get several big hits on Mond, including the first sack A&M has allowed since the second game of the season at Alabama. And the line also committed several of A&M’s nine penalties.
“They got their butts kicked,” Fishers said. “We didn’t play well, didn’t move them well, didn’t get hats on hats, didn’t get consistent and stay on blocks. They are trying hard and playing hard, nothing wrong with that. I’ve got to do a better job in putting them in positions they can be successful.”
Fisher said the majority of A&M’s offensive linemen were available to practice through the pause in the season and were not among the players in quarantine due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
The offensive line did provide enough push to help running back Isaiah Spiller collect his ninth career 100-yard game as he ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He had 84 yards on two plays: a 52-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 32-yard run at the beginning of the second quarter.
Spiller strolled through a cavernous hole on the right side of the line and motored to the right pylon on his TD run, sliding the ball over the goal line while trying to fight off a Tiger defender who had a firm grip on his facemask.
While the offense struggled, A&M’s defense looked like the Wrecking Crew of old.
“We knew we had something to prove, not only because we were playing LSU but this was the next game for us,” A&M senior linebacker Buddy Johnson said. “This was the next opportunity, so guys came out fired up and ready to go.”
Johnson had a team-high nine tackles and perhaps the game’s most important play — a third-quarter interception he returned 15 yards for a touchdown. The defensive score was the only points A&M managed in the second half, but it gave the Aggies a 20-0 lead that was far too much for the Tigers to make up.
A&M held LSU to 267 yards of total offense, including 36 rushing yards. The Aggie defense also had three sacks and held the Tigers to just 2-of-16 converting third down.
Defensive end DeMarvin Leal helped lead the effort with seven tackles, a tackle for a loss and two quarterback hurries.
“We always owe the offense and we have to step up and make plays,” Johnson said. “Defense wins championships, and I think we came out and did that tonight.”
A&M’s bid for a shutout died with 30 seconds left when LSU capped a 14-play, 81-yard drive with a 3-yard slant pass from quarterback Max Johnson to receiver Terrance Marshall. Johnson spelled starter TJ Finley in the second quarter, completing 14 of 22 passes for 113 yards and the touchdown. Finley reentered the game on occasion but completed just 9 of 25 passes for 118 yards with two interceptions.
A&M opened the initial College Football Playoff rankings at No. 5, but Fisher said he’s not concerned with how convincingly his team needs to win the rest of the way to get into the CFP.
“I’m not worried about the playoff,” Fisher said. “I’m worried about playing football and playing good football. We play good football and everything will take care of itself.”
