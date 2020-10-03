DE Micheal Clemons has found his place at Texas A&M

When Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons sacked Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals on third down late in the fourth quarter last Saturday at Kyle Field, it’s an easy call to say it was the biggest play of the Aggies’ 17-12 victory.
It’s also not a stretch to call it the biggest play of Clemons’ career.
“I’m not going to lie to you, it was [a significant play personally],” Clemons said. “I was happy to contribute to the defense in a big way. That was what was special about it for me personally.”
When Clemons hobbled up to a tryout at Cisco in 2016, former Wrangler head coach Dionte Dean didn’t quite know what to make of the lanky young football player. At 6-foot-4 but just a few pounds over 200, nothing much set Clemons apart from other junior college athletes save the bright orange cast around his leg.
Clemons couldn’t run drills due to a groin injury that sidelined him for the majority of his senior season at Garland Sachse. But thanks to a recommendation from a mutual friend, Dean took a chance on the injured high school running back and linebacker. His idea, though, was to use Clemons’ long frame at defensive end.
“We just saw that big, long body and we were like, ‘This kid could turn into a good defensive end,’” Dean said. “So we put him in the stance and he was god awful. He could barely get in the stance. He could barely do anything from a defensive end standpoint.”
But Clemons could work through hardships, a quality he learned at Sachse.
“He didn’t have nothing,” Dean said. “I think he showed up with a sack of clothes. He didn’t have too much, period. So everything that he’s got he honest-to-God worked for. He’s always told those guys who complain about cafeteria food ... Micheal is like, ‘I know where the next meal is coming from. I have somewhere to sleep.’”
Over his first few months at Cisco, Clemons put on 30-40 pounds of muscle and grew into more of the prototypical defensive end. Clemons joked it was the all-you-can-eat food at the Cisco cafeteria. Dean, now an assistant coach at Ouachita State, said it was all hard work.
“I believe in fighting to come out of the mud,” Clemons said. “I’ve always had a hard-worker mentality. Leaving and running away from a challenge has never been my mentality ever.”
With the same dedication he had in the weight room, Clemons studied film of other successful defensive ends to learn the intricacies of his new position.
“He lived in the weight room and he stayed in the film room,” Dean said. “He would come down and ask questions. We did things from a coaching standpoint to teach him to play the five technique in that 3-4, but it was literally all Micheal.”
Clemons’ hard work began showing on the field his freshman season. He averaged five tackles a game and had 8.5 tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks, over six games. Dean and his coaching staff thought Clemons had done enough to earn a scholarship from a school like Sam Houston State or even North Texas.
Then Alabama came knocking.
The Crimson Tide invited Clemons to a camp in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and his physical form alone drew tweets of approval from reporters who had inside knowledge of the camp. The next day, scholarship offers from other Southeastern Conference schools began coming in, Dean said, as Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee and A&M began recruiting Clemons.
A&M defensive line coach Terry Price sold Clemons on the ability to play for a program with a history of producing big-time defensive ends while staying close to home.
“He was a big Alabama fan,” Dean said. “That was his favorite school. But once Coach Price sat him down and was like, ‘I coached Daeshon Hall and Myles Garrett. You need to come here and learn the game’ ... Terry Price is wonderful. I love him.”
Injury has kept Clemons career on a roller coaster through four years in Aggieland. Through those ups and downs, Clemons has set himself apart as a leader of the defense, earning a captain position last season. He played in 13 games in 2017 and 11 last season, sitting out all of 2018 due to an injury. He entered this year with 47 tackles, 5.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks as an Aggie — numbers that offer a glimpse of his potential on the field.
But for A&M, Clemons’ value extends well beyond statistics.
“He is really understanding the importance of being a senior leader,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Each day is the same with him. There’s nothing different. It’s wide open and he’s encouraging and challenging other players on the team.”
On Saturday, Clemons will return to the place that opened so many doors for him when A&M travels to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama. Coming off one of his biggest games as an Aggie, Clemons said he hopes his teammates can accept the challenge ahead, not unlike the way he rose from an injured high school senior and junior college project to starter in the SEC.
“I want to take advantage of it,” Clemons said of his chance to play at A&M. “I love this school. I love my coaches. I love my teammates, so I would love to win with them. I signed on to come here, and my mind never went away from that.”
