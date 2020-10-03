DE Micheal Clemons has found his place at Texas A&M

But Clemons could work through hardships, a quality he learned at Sachse.

“He didn’t have nothing,” Dean said. “I think he showed up with a sack of clothes. He didn’t have too much, period. So everything that he’s got he honest-to-God worked for. He’s always told those guys who complain about cafeteria food ... Micheal is like, ‘I know where the next meal is coming from. I have somewhere to sleep.’”

Over his first few months at Cisco, Clemons put on 30-40 pounds of muscle and grew into more of the prototypical defensive end. Clemons joked it was the all-you-can-eat food at the Cisco cafeteria. Dean, now an assistant coach at Ouachita State, said it was all hard work.

“I believe in fighting to come out of the mud,” Clemons said. “I’ve always had a hard-worker mentality. Leaving and running away from a challenge has never been my mentality ever.”

With the same dedication he had in the weight room, Clemons studied film of other successful defensive ends to learn the intricacies of his new position.

“He lived in the weight room and he stayed in the film room,” Dean said. “He would come down and ask questions. We did things from a coaching standpoint to teach him to play the five technique in that 3-4, but it was literally all Micheal.”