DE DeMarvin Leal leads Texas A&M's defensive effort in win over LSU

Texas A&M’s offense sputtered often Saturday against LSU. Fortunately for the Aggies, DeMarvin Leal and the defense did not.

In a Wrecking Crew-like performance, A&M’s defense paved the way to a 20-7 victory at Kyle Field with the sophomore defensive end leading the way. Leal tied his career high with seven tackles, including one for a loss, and he had two quarterback hurries in arguably his best game as an Aggie.

“That guy’s talented,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Inside, outside, pass-rush, play the run ... he is a talented, talented young football player and he’s only getting better and better.”

Leal made critical plays for the A&M defense from the start. LSU elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the A&M 35-yard line on its first possession, and Leal stopped Tiger running back Tyrion Davis-Price less than a foot short of the first-down marker to force a turnover on downs.

“It was extremely exciting,” Leal said of the fourth-down stop. “It got everybody hyped up, and it just helped our confidence out. I’d say that fourth-down stop helped the team a lot.”