DE DeMarvin Leal leads Texas A&M's defensive effort in win over LSU

Texas A&M’s offense sputtered often Saturday against LSU. Fortunately for the Aggies, DeMarvin Leal and the defense did not.
In a Wrecking Crew-like performance, A&M’s defense paved the way to a 20-7 victory at Kyle Field with the sophomore defensive end leading the way. Leal tied his career high with seven tackles, including one for a loss, and he had two quarterback hurries in arguably his best game as an Aggie.
“That guy’s talented,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Inside, outside, pass-rush, play the run ... he is a talented, talented young football player and he’s only getting better and better.”
Leal made critical plays for the A&M defense from the start. LSU elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the A&M 35-yard line on its first possession, and Leal stopped Tiger running back Tyrion Davis-Price less than a foot short of the first-down marker to force a turnover on downs.
“It was extremely exciting,” Leal said of the fourth-down stop. “It got everybody hyped up, and it just helped our confidence out. I’d say that fourth-down stop helped the team a lot.”
Most of Leal’s big plays came on first and second down, putting LSU behind the sticks on third down. The Tigers’ average distance to gain on third down was 7.5 yards, and they only converted 2 of 16 attempts.
“It was very important to be able to stop them on first and second down, which created momentum for our secondary to be able to stop them on third-and-long and be able to get into zone [coverage],” Leal said.
Defensive coordinator Mike Elko moved Leal around all night. He started on the strong side but often lined up on the weak side to create mismatch problems for LSU.
“DeMarvin, he’s a playmaker,” A&M senior linebacker Buddy Johnson said. “He’s so athletic. He can do all types of crazy things, so there’s really not a wrong place you can put him. We’ll be at practice and he’ll be doing backflips and all this crazy stuff, spinning and jumping, and I’m like, ‘Chill out, bro.’ He’s a great teammate and he’s a guy you want on your team. He’s growing up and stepping up to be a leader for us.”
A&M and Leal held LSU to a season-low 267 yards of total offense.
“Our defense was outstanding getting pressure and making the ball come out and making deflections,” Fisher said. “Thought [Elko] did a heck of a good job on defense.”
