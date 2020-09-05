 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dawson 55, Leon 34
0 comments

Dawson 55, Leon 34

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

DAWSON — Leon quarterback Jacob Robinson threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns, but the Cougars couldn’t slow Dawson as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 55-34 victory Friday in nondistrict action.

Leon’s Tyson Cornett caught nine passes for 255 yards and three TDs, while Micah Burleson had four catches for 93 yards and a score, and Tito Gonzalez had six catches for 49 yards and a TD.

On defense, Nicholas Leggett led Leon (1-1) with 15 tackles, while Cornett had 12 tackles, including three for a loss, and forced a fumble. Nathaniel Pedigo also had 11 tackles and forced and recovered a fumble.

The Cougars are set to host Somerville (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

logo leon.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert