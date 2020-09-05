Dawson 55, Leon 34

DAWSON — Leon quarterback Jacob Robinson threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns, but the Cougars couldn’t slow Dawson as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 55-34 victory Friday in nondistrict action.
Leon’s Tyson Cornett caught nine passes for 255 yards and three TDs, while Micah Burleson had four catches for 93 yards and a score, and Tito Gonzalez had six catches for 49 yards and a TD.
On defense, Nicholas Leggett led Leon (1-1) with 15 tackles, while Cornett had 12 tackles, including three for a loss, and forced a fumble. Nathaniel Pedigo also had 11 tackles and forced and recovered a fumble.
The Cougars are set to host Somerville (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
