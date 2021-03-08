 Skip to main content
David Feherty’s Live Off Tour coming to Reed Arena in April
David Feherty

David Feherty attends the NBCUniversal mid-season press day at the Four Seasons on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in New York. 

 Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Former professional golfer David Feherty will bring his Live Off Tour! show to Reed Arena on April 17.

Feherty played on the European and PGA Tours from 1976-1997. He later became a broadcaster with NBC Sports and the Golf Channel with his show, Feherty, debuting on the Golf Channel in 2011.

Feherty’s Live Off Tour began in 2014. He tells behind-the-scenes stories from the world of golf.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $50. VIP ticket are $180 and include a question-and-answer session with Feherty and an autographed book. Tickets can be purchased online at ReedArena.com or by phone at 888-99-AGGIE (24463)

Feherty was originally scheduled to perform his show in 20202, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

