David Feherty’s Live Off Tour coming to Reed Arena in April

Former professional golfer David Feherty will bring his Live Off Tour! show to Reed Arena on April 17.

Feherty played on the European and PGA Tours from 1976-1997. He later became a broadcaster with NBC Sports and the Golf Channel with his show, Feherty, debuting on the Golf Channel in 2011.

Feherty’s Live Off Tour began in 2014. He tells behind-the-scenes stories from the world of golf.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $50. VIP ticket are $180 and include a question-and-answer session with Feherty and an autographed book. Tickets can be purchased online at ReedArena.com or by phone at 888-99-AGGIE (24463)

Feherty was originally scheduled to perform his show in 20202, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.