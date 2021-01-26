Daniel Gilden earns shutout in College Station boys soccer team's win over Rudder

It turned out to be the last opportunity the Rangers had at gaining a draw.

“That’s the game. It happens day in and day out,” Rudder coach Dane Seydler said. “It’s not about luck. We’ve just got to capitalize on other chances a little bit better. The guys did what they were supposed to do. The outcome was a little bit different than obviously we expected.”

Martinez played a part in the Rangers’ three best opportunities. He raced down the right wing and pulled the ball back to Osman Gutierrez, whose shot from near the top of the box couldn’t have been placed much better but failed to find the net. Martinez also had the breakaway to reach Gildin one-on-one on arguably the pass of the night from Chris Richardson, who found a gap in the Cougar defense from behind midfield.

College Station’s best opportunity for a second goal came moments after the first with Corado again providing the pass in the box that Rudder’s Francisco Lorta was able to clear just before the Cougars could reach it for an easy shot.

College Station’s central defenders Johnny Villalobos and Zach Dang played well in the second half, keeping the Rangers from getting any opportunities inside the box other that Martinez’s shot that hit the post. Green had the unenviable task of containing the speedy Martinez.