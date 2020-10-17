Dalton Carnes sparks College Station to district win over New Caney Porter

College Station’s Dalton Carnes knows how to set a tone.

The junior wide receiver scored two touchdowns in the first seven minutes, giving the Cougars the momentum they needed to beat New Caney Porter 24-14 for their first District 8-5A Division I victory of the season Friday at Cougar Stadium.

Carnes scored in the first 13 seconds on a 85-yard kickoff return after the Cougars won the opening coin toss and decided to receive to start the game.

College Station’s defense forced the Spartans to punt after allowing 29 yards on seven plays.

Quarterback Jett Huff completed all five of his passes for 50 yards on College Station’s next possession, ending it with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Carnes, who reached the end zone for the second time after breaking multiple tackles and running up the right sideline for a 14-0 lead with 5:24 left in the first quarter.

“We took the ball tonight. We didn’t have a good feeling coming off of last week’s game and wanted to get something going,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “Without running an offensive play and to get a score is huge, so hats off to our kickoff return team. Those guys are doing a great job. Dalton there and then getting the catch, breaking a few tackles and taking it in was definitely big for us.”