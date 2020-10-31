Cypress Christian 21, Brazos Christian 12

HOUSTON — Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock completed 22 of 34 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, but the Eagles’ late rally wasn’t enough to catch Cypress Christian as the Warriors won 21-12 on Friday in TAPPS District IV-4 play.

Trailing 31-0 early in the fourth quarter, Brazos Christian (2-4, 0-2) mounted a comeback with Hancock throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Harris Powers and a 45-yarder to Hayden Tillery. The second score came with just 1:33 left, and Cypress Christian (3-1, 3-0) was able to hold on.

Powers caught six passes for 53 yards, and Tillery caught five passes for 78 yards.

On defense, Isaac White led Brazos Christian with 13 takles, while Powers had 11 and Hancock had eight.

The Eagles will host Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian next week, while Cypress Christian will play Northland Christian.