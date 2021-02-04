Cy-Bridgeland QB Conner Weigman pledges to Texas A&M

Cypress Bridgeland junior quarterback Conner Weigman pledged to sign with Texas A&M on Thursday, announcing his decision via Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Weigman is the nation’s No. 93 player in the class of 2022 rankings and a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He is a two-sport athlete and one of the top baseball recruits in Texas. Weigman’s tweet suggested he plans to play both sports at A&M.

Weigman plays for former A&M Consolidated coach David Raffield. He was named the District 16-6A offensive player of the year in 2020 after throwing for 3,803 yards and 42 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, leading the Bears to the third round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. He also rushed for 665 yards and nine touchdowns on 88 carries.

A&M now has four recruits committed to sign in its 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 8 in the nation by 247Sports.com.