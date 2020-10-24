 Skip to main content
Cuero 38, Navasota 21
CUERO — Navasota used its ground game to build a 12-point halftime lead, but the Rattlers couldn’t slow down the Cuero Gobblers in the second half, falling 38-21 in District 13-4A Division II play.

Darius Randle led Navasota (4-3, 2-1) with 160 yards rushing and two touchdowns. His 10- and 64-yard TD runs combined with Ja’mar Jessie’s 10-yard TD run helped the Rattlers take a 21-9 halftime lead.

But Cuero (4-4, 2-1) rallied in the second half with quarterback Breck Eleby scoring on runs of 10, 4 and 4 yards to lead the comeback.

Navasota will play at Gonzales next week, while Cuero will play at Smithville.

