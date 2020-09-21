CSISD sets framework for distributing A&M Consolidated, College Station football tickets

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College Station ISD is in the process of distributing varsity football tickets for this week’s games.

An allotted amount of student tickets will be available each week, starting with seniors and working down the classes. A limited number of high school student athletics passes will be accepted, but no other passes will be accepted.

The remaining reserved tickets will be sold the week of each game based on the priorities of: 1. parents of senior players; 2. parents of senior band members, drill team members and varsity cheerleaders; and 3. parents of underclassmen in football, band, drill team and varsity cheerleading.

CSISD does not anticipate having any additional tickets. There will be no tickets sold at the games. The district will apply the same rules throughout the season.

For more information, contact Tayler Cole at tcole@csisd.org for Consol ticket questions or Pam Corrington at pcorrington@csisd.org for College Station.

At the games, fans will go through a COVID-19 screening.

Consol and College Station’s games will be available via live streaming. The cost is $10.99 monthly and includes football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball games. For more information, visit www.nfhsnetwork.com online.