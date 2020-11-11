COVID-19 cut Texas A&M football team's active roster below 53

“It’s the trip,” Bjork said. “It’s the plane where it’s hard to space everything out.”

In an attempt to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus, the athletics department mapped out a seating chart on the team’s charter plan that positions players who had COVID-19 but have recovered near players who haven’t had it to minimize any potential contact tracing. The players also are spaced out as well as they can be in a plane that offers three seats to a row.

“We have dimensions of how far is this seat away from this seat,” Bjork said. “Let’s say it’s a window seat. How far is it actually away from an aisle seat on the same row? How far is it away from across the aisle? How far is it away from the next row? We have a plane diagram and a seating manifest.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The SEC follows the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control that define an individual in high risk from contact tracing as one who has been within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. Anyone who falls under this category must isolate for 14 days.

Football staff members also keep tabs on where players sit during team meals to aid in contact tracing. Once players have entered the locker room, their shoulder pads are equipped with a microchip that tracks who they have been in close proximity with and for how long.