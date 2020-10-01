COVID-19 changes Texas A&M football’s travel, study plans, starting with Saturday's game against Alabama

The program’s final round of COVID-19 testing takes place on Thursday, so results will be available before the team takes the plane on Friday.

“It will be there one day and we’ll have to get the academics done here, if we can,” Fisher said Monday. “[Thursday departure] worked very well for us. Actually the academic staff loved it, but we’ve got to be safe. We can’t expose ourself to people who are outside — we don’t have a bubble — but our own little world as we possibly can. Try to eliminate as many cases that way as we can.”

Since all A&M student-athletics returned to campus in early June, they have stayed in “functional groups,” which attempt to only interact with people inside the program. Almost all of A&M’s student-athletes are taking all online classes this fall, athletics director Ross Bjork said. All in-season student-athletes are tested three times per week by a third-party agency selected by the Southeastern Conference.

These protocols have added hurdles to the job of athletic department academic advisors. Through the summer, most tutoring sessions were done virtually. Now, a limited number of student-athletes, typically those with the greatest need for academic help, can come to the Nye Academic Center for in-person sessions, Childs said.