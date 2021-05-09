Courtney Dow to represent Texas A&M in NCAA women's golf tournament

Texas A&M’s Courtney Dow will make her fourth appearance at the NCAA women’s golf tournament on Monday as an individual in the Baton Rouge Regional at the University Club Golf Course. Dow is 16th in the Southeastern Conference with a 73.07 stroke average and placed 13th at the SEC Championships this season.

The regional runs through Wednesday and will include teams such as LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland, Alabama, Oregon State, Houston, Miami, North Texas, Purdue, Mississippi State, Tulsa, Sam Houston, Kennesaw State, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State and Quinnipiac.

The four regional sites include 18 teams and six individuals. The top six teams and three individuals — not on an advancing team — will compete in the national championship at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona starting May 21.