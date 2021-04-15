Courtney Dow leads Aggie women's golf team in first round of SEC Championships

HOOVER, Ala. — Courtney Dow shot 4-under 68 for a career-best first round and is tied for 13th at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Wednesday at the Greyston Legacy Course.

The Aggies are in 13th after shooting 3-over 291. A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Brooke Tyree each went 1-over 73 to tie for 44th, followed by Amber Park (t64) and Ava Schwienteck (t67). The Aggies will start the second round at 9:10 a.m. Thursday.