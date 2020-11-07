Courtney Dow helps Texas A&M women's golf team move up a spot at Liz Murphey

ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M’s Courtney Dow shot a 3-under 69 to help the Aggie women’s golf team fire a second-round 292 as it moved up one spot in the team standings to eighth at the 12-team Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate on Saturday.

Auburn shot a second-round 281 at the University of Georgia Golf Course and jumped into the team lead at 2-under 574. Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are tied for second at 5 over, followed by Georgia and Tennessee (6 over), Kentucky (10 over), LSU (11 over), A&M (15 over) and Arkansas and Alabama (18 over).

Dow moved into a tie for fourth place at 1-under 143 followed by teammates Amber Park (t-18th, 72–146), Stephanie Astrup (t-47th, 73–153), Brooke Tyree (t-47th, 78–153) and Ava Schwienteck (52nd, 78–154).

Mississippi State’s Hannah Levi leads the individual standings by three strokes at 6-under 138 after a second-round 66.

A&M will begin the final round at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.