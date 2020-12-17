Country musician Parker McCollum enjoying his cousin's play for Aggie football team

It’s not uncommon for Texas country artist Parker McCollum to point his tour bus toward Bryan-College Station. It has become less uncommon for McCollum to mix and mingle with several members of the Texas A&M football team on that same tour bus after he plays his final chord in town.

After all, McCollum has as much vested interest in the Aggies as the football players have in his work.

McCollum, the artist behind the hit single Hell of a Year, has cheered for the Aggies since his younger cousin, senior center Ryan McCollum, signed to play for them. Unlike the story in the song, Ryan has had quite a fantastic year for the Aggies in 2020.

“If I could see Ryan go to the [NFL], just have a good season and continue his season into the College Football Playoff hopefully and go into the league, I want to see it more than anything,” Parker said.

The pair grew up approximately 20 miles apart, Parker a native of Conroe and Ryan in Spring. In their younger years, the cousins spent most of their time together during holidays. But as Ryan, who is six years younger, made his way to College Station, the two formed deeper bonds over their mutual love for good football and music.