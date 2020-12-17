Country musician Parker McCollum enjoying his cousin's play for Aggie football team

It’s not uncommon for Texas country artist Parker McCollum to point his tour bus toward Bryan-College Station. It has become less uncommon for McCollum to mix and mingle with several members of the Texas A&M football team on that same tour bus after he plays his final chord in town.
After all, McCollum has as much vested interest in the Aggies as the football players have in his work.
McCollum, the artist behind the hit single Hell of a Year, has cheered for the Aggies since his younger cousin, senior center Ryan McCollum, signed to play for them. Unlike the story in the song, Ryan has had quite a fantastic year for the Aggies in 2020.
“If I could see Ryan go to the [NFL], just have a good season and continue his season into the College Football Playoff hopefully and go into the league, I want to see it more than anything,” Parker said.
The pair grew up approximately 20 miles apart, Parker a native of Conroe and Ryan in Spring. In their younger years, the cousins spent most of their time together during holidays. But as Ryan, who is six years younger, made his way to College Station, the two formed deeper bonds over their mutual love for good football and music.
“He comes and plays here in College Station sometimes, and me and a few of my teammates will go and hang out with him and catch up with him, because with him touring all the time, it’s crazy,” Ryan said. “But when he comes to town, we get to catch up.”
One notable teammate that has formed a friendship with the singer is Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond, who has spent several evenings hanging out on the tour bus.
“He was just a fan,” Parker said. “We would play there and some of the team would come out, and he’d end up hanging out late night on the bus, just me and him. And he’s from San Antonio, so when he was home and we’d be playing there, he would come out. He’s a great guy and just a special talent. He’s always been so straight up with me and a super sweet guy.”
Last season, Ryan underwent surgery to fix a bulging disk that severely hampered his play. His cousin stayed with him the night before the surgery and has enjoyed seeing him return to the field.
It’s been a successful return, too. A&M’s offensive line is one of 11 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, given to the top offensive line unit in college football. The “Maroon Goons” are first in the Southeastern Conference and fifth in the nation in sacks allowed, averaging just 0.5 per game.
“There was a little time there where we just wanted him to be healthy and be able to play at all, and to see the progress and the comeback he’s made this year is tremendous,” Parker said.
Just leave the singing in the family to Parker, the Austin-based artist said with a laugh.
“He jokes about it all the time,” Parker said. “He always says he can sing. I’m like, ‘Man, you cannot sing. Just stick to the football.’”
About a month ago, Parker raised some praise for the Aggies on his Twitter account with a tweet that read “Aggies are balling this year.” Parker’s 212,000 followers took note.
The passing sports thought means just a little bit more to the younger cousin, who is making a push for similar name recognition this season.
“Oh, it’s awesome,” Ryan said. “He’s one of the biggest Texas country singers right now, so it’s awesome whenever he just name drops me. If I name drop him, it’s like, ‘Oh whatever,’ but when he name drops me, it’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s cool.’”
NOTES — Mond and A&M running back Isaiah Spiller were named semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Thursday. Mond has thrown for 1,769 yards and 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions, while completing 61.1% of his passes (146 for 239). Spiller has rushed for 897 yards and six touchdowns on 151 carries, averaging 112.1 yards per game. ... Mond also was named to the Southeastern Conference’s community service team Thursday. Mond has volunteered with Twin City Mission, the Salvation Army, the Boys and Girls Clubs in Bryan and San Antonio, the San Antonio Food Bank and the Adopt a Family program in San Antonio.
