Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork, now in the early months of his second year in Aggieland, wasted little time drawing a conclusion from the Aggie football team’s annual trip to Dallas to play Arkansas — the rivalry needs to move back to on-campus matchups.
With the uncertainty that still hangs over the 2020 college football season, this year might be the time to begin that process.
Bjork told The Eagle he has already been in discussions with Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek that have worked through possible scenarios for the Southwest Classic game this season.
Should fans not be allowed into AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Bjork believes the game should move to Kyle Field. A&M is the designated home team this year.
“We obviously believe that our protocols, our stadium, our locker rooms — we can make them safe, because we would really control that,” Bjork said. “We have to really rely on the Cowboys to provide all those things [at AT&T Stadium].”
With the Pac-12 playing a conference-only slate in 2020 and removing Colorado’s trip to Kyle Field from the schedule, the Aggies have six home games. Should the SEC follow suit with the Pac-12 and Big Ten, that would leave only four.
“We would need that game on campus,” Bjork said on A&M’s in-house Studio 12 radio show. “And you guys know my philosophy on that game long term. To me, that game should be on campus anyway. But if something were to happen this year, we would do everything we can to move that game to our campus.”
During a media call last week, Yurachek said he would be in favor of playing the 2020 matchup in College Station, if the Aggies would make the return trip to Fayetteville in 2021.
“If that game is moved to College Station, I think it would only be fair that we get the return game here in Fayetteville next year, then potentially resume in Dallas for the final two years of that contract,” Yurachek said during the virtual press conference. “We wouldn’t want to see Texas A&M get a home game this year and for us to not get that return game next year.”
The Aggies and Razorbacks have played their annual conference matchup at AT&T Stadium since 2013, thanks, in part, to Arkansas’ ties with alumnus and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The current contract for the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium runs through 2024.
Bjork also has the challenge of finding a replacement game for Week 3, replacing Colorado on Sept. 19. On Studio 12, Bjork mentioned Notre Dame and BYU as two programs who are scrambling for games.
Texas Tech now has a vacancy that weekend, after their game against Arizona was scrapped. Also in the Big 12, TCU and Oklahoma have off weeks.
“I had a lot of scheduling conversations over the weekend,” Bjork said on Studio 12. “There are lots of ADs that are scrambling right now. Look, the opponents are not going to be hard to find. That’s not going to be the issue.
“That’s what we’re striving for and working every day to try and figure out the best pathway forward,” Bjork continued. “That’s our job. If we don’t believe, then who will? If we don’t believe as athletic directors and put our athletes in the safest possible environment, then who will?”
