Cornerstone Christian girls basketball team wins first state title
cornerstone christian girls basketball
Special to the Eagle

DUNCANVILLE — Cornerstone Christian’s Alli Warden scored 13 points, and Molly Inmon had eight points and 13 rebounds as the Lady Cougars beat Poetry Christian 32-15 to win the TCAL Class 2A girls basketball state championship Saturday.

Warden also had six rebounds and two steals and was named the 2A girls state tournament MVP. Inmon added two blocks as she helped anchor Cornerstone’s inside game.

The state championship is the program’s first.

