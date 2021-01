The Cornerstone Christian boys basketball team beat Bellville Faith 64-29, and the Cornerstone Christian girls won 37-15 on Tuesday.

In the boys game, Cornerstone Christian’s Joe Ochterbeck led all scorers with 12 points and had seven steals. Seth Higginbotham added 11 points and 13 boards.

Alli Warden led Cornerstone Christian’s girls with 12 points and 10 steals. Faith Keck added eight points and two rebounds, and Mollie Imnon had seven points and eight rebounds.