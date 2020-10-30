Consol freshman White 26, Belton 0

DJ Darnell led A&M Consolidated’s freshman White team to a 26-0 victory over Belton on Thursday with two touchdowns. Darnell finished with over 100 all purpose yards and score on a 45-yard run and a 48-yard reception in the Tigers’ shutout. Connor Reilly sparked Consol’s scoring with a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown. Nathanel Aniello also scored on a 4-yard TD run. Defensively, Consol was led by Genesis Ratcliff and Tyrese Hargrove, who each had fumble recoveries, and Nathan Sanchez who had an interception.