 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Consol freshman White 26, Belton 0
0 comments

Consol freshman White 26, Belton 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DJ Darnell led A&M Consolidated’s freshman White team to a 26-0 victory over Belton on Thursday with two touchdowns. Darnell finished with over 100 all purpose yards and score on a 45-yard run and a 48-yard reception in the Tigers’ shutout. Connor Reilly sparked Consol’s scoring with a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown. Nathanel Aniello also scored on a 4-yard TD run. Defensively, Consol was led by Genesis Ratcliff and Tyrese Hargrove, who each had fumble recoveries, and Nathan Sanchez who had an interception.

logo consol flipped.tif
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert