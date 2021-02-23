Consol, College Station girls play in regional quarterfinals tonight

The A&M Consolidated and College Station girls basketball teams will play Class 5A regional quarterfinal games Wednesday in the revamped state playoffs because of last week’s winter weather.

The fourth-ranked College Station Lady Cougars (22-3) will play second-ranked Kingwood Park (26-0) at 6 p.m. at Montgomery Lake Creek. The Consol Lady Tigers (13-7) will play ninth-ranked Pflugerville Hendrickson (23-2) at 6 p.m. in Rockdale.

College Station and Consol, both coming off Monday night victories, could potentially play three games within five days with the regional semifinals Friday or Saturday. Both Kingwood Park and Hendrickson won their area games Saturday with Kingwood Park rallying from an eight-point, second-half deficit for a 51-47 victory over Pflugerville while Hendrickson defeated Rudder 68-39.

The Hendrickson-Consol winner advances to play the Manvel-Beaumont United winner while the College Station-Kingwood Park winner advances to play the Richmond Foster-Friendswood winner.

There will be a trio of Class 2A girls regional quarterfinal games Wednesday. Sixth-ranked Martin’s Mill will play 12th-ranked Centerville at 6 p.m. at Fairfield. No. 17 Snook will play Weimar at 6 p.m. at Brenham and Normangee and Hearne will play at 7 p.m. at College Station’s Cougar Gym.