Coming in clutch: Cole Broadus finds groove in College Station’s postseason

Pitcher Cole Broadus and College Station have turned around a pedestrian season with a sizzling postseason that has propelled the Cougars into a best-of-3 Class 5A regional semifinal baseball series against top-ranked Friendswood, which is also ranked the nation’s top team by Collegiate Baseball.
The Mustangs (29-0) are 5-0 in the playoffs outscoring opponents 41-9.
“Just knowing whenever we got in the playoffs, we’d eventually meet up to them [if we kept winning] and it’s something that we wanted,” Broadus said.
Friendswood’s postseason path has been less stressful than College Station’s, though neither team was ranked in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s preseason top 10 poll. Both were ranked in the top 10 in mid-March with Friendswood fifth and College Station 10th. The Mustangs kept climbing, while College Station (27-9-2) finished third in 19-5A behind Magnolia and Brenham.
When the playoffs started four weeks ago, Friendswood was Region III’s favorite to be at the state tournament on June 10, while College Station had a tough path that became more difficult when junior right-hander Ryland Urbanczyk, a Rice pledge and the team’s leading winner in the regular season, was unable to pitch.
But the Cougars opened the playoffs with a sweep of sixth-ranked Kingwood Park, won a three-game series against 10th-ranked Austin Anderson and last week swept New Caney Porter.
“I just think we get in there and do what we do best and give it all that we have,” Broadus said. “We just keep going as a team, pushing each other.”
College Station’s offense has been great at getting walks and timely hits, including home runs from multiple players. The defense has been solid in close victories with junior shortstop Michael Elko, a Northwestern pledge, leading the way. Pitching has been superb with junior right-hander Blake Binderup, a Texas A&M pledge, winning four games and junior Max Childress closing out games. But a big story has been Broadus who has made three postseason starts after only one in the regular season. He threw a two-hit gem in last week’s 2-0 victory over Porter, beating sophomore Zane Adams, an Alabama pledge. College Station coach Chris Litton has not been surprised by Broadus’ success.
“We’re extremely deep,” Litton said. “We have a lot of really, really talented arms with not a lot of high school experience, but mound experience.”
Broadus was the starter in College Station’s 6-3 victory over Kingwood Park to open the playoffs. The senior right-hander, who had thrown only 26 innings in the regular season, also started the opener against Austin Anderson.
“Cole has been beating on his craft for a long time,” Litton said. “His skills are really good and he commands the ball really well. Then along with his personality, he brings a lot of toughness and a lot of confidence to the field with him that rubs off on all his teammates.”
The 6-foot, 145-pound Broadus was ready when Litton gave him the ball.
“All year, I’ve just been working hard,” Broadus said. “I think what it really is, is getting in there and throwing strikes with all my pitches. He saw that I could do that.”
It also helped that Broadus became a three-pitch pitcher.
“I definitely had the fastball and slider working,” said Broadus, adding that he constantly worked and did drills with Litton to improve his change-up. “[He] helped me locate it lower in the zone and not just leaving that up and getting it to where it needs to be.”
Broadus (5-2, 1.96 earned run average) battled through some early control problems against Porter before retiring 13 of the last 14 batters.
“He was missing first-pitch strikes, his percentage was low early in the game and it was getting him deep in the counts,” Litton said. “But he was still finding ways to win those counts. Then once he finally dialed it in with the fastball, then he was moving it in and out and up and down at will towards the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings of that game.”
Broadus wasn’t overpowering, but he struck out five.
“He’s got a great breaking pitch and he’s developed a change-up that he’s got a lot of confidence in,” Litton said. “So he’s throwing three pitches at you and in high school if you can throw three pitches at the plate, then you’ve got a chance to win, regardless of velocity.”
Broadus winning postseason games didn’t seem possible a year ago. He was on the junior varsity, which was cut short by COVID-19. He could have used the work.
“Last year, I just didn’t really think I got the time to develop, especially with Coach Litton,” Broadus said.
Just over a month ago he was the fourth or fifth best starting pitcher on the team, but he kept plugging along.
“I knew I had it in me, and I knew that I could make that turnaround,” Broadus said.
He did and in the process helped the Cougars reach their potential. College Station and Leander Rouse, which was fourth in 25-5A, are the only teams left in 5A who didn’t win district or finish second.
“He’s just really gritty,” Litton said. “He’s passionate about what he’s doing and right now, that’s baseball, so he brings that other level of toughness and he plays with a chip. He just carries that chip around and that’s what makes him special.”
•
NOTES – Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Houston. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. at Blue Bell Park. Game 3 will be determined, if needed. … The winner advances to play the Montgomery Lake Creek-Barbers Hill winner. … Friendswood shortstop Izaac Pacheco has signed with Texas A&M, while outfielder Kevin Newkirk has signed with Blinn and catcher Misael Cantu with Doane University. Mustang first baseman Boots Landry is committed to Oklahoma State. … “We match up really well,” Litton said. “I think the two teams are very comparable, when you look around at what they’re putting out defensively and on the mound and behind the plate and offensively. It’s just all-around a pretty even matchup. It’s going to come down to who makes the plays and who gets the big hits.” … Binderup is 9-2 with a 2.11 ERA. College Station’s leading hitters are Colby Smart (.382, 13 RBIs), Braden Fowler (.363, 18 RBIs), Binderup (.331, 4 HRs, 32 RBIs), Chanden Scamardo (.303, 4 HRs, 31 RBIs) and Childress (.276, 1 HR, 15 RBIs).