Coming in clutch: Cole Broadus finds groove in College Station’s postseason

Broadus winning postseason games didn’t seem possible a year ago. He was on the junior varsity, which was cut short by COVID-19. He could have used the work.

“Last year, I just didn’t really think I got the time to develop, especially with Coach Litton,” Broadus said.

Just over a month ago he was the fourth or fifth best starting pitcher on the team, but he kept plugging along.

“I knew I had it in me, and I knew that I could make that turnaround,” Broadus said.

He did and in the process helped the Cougars reach their potential. College Station and Leander Rouse, which was fourth in 25-5A, are the only teams left in 5A who didn’t win district or finish second.

“He’s just really gritty,” Litton said. “He’s passionate about what he’s doing and right now, that’s baseball, so he brings that other level of toughness and he plays with a chip. He just carries that chip around and that’s what makes him special.”

•

NOTES – Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Houston. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. at Blue Bell Park. Game 3 will be determined, if needed. … The winner advances to play the Montgomery Lake Creek-Barbers Hill winner. … Friendswood shortstop Izaac Pacheco has signed with Texas A&M, while outfielder Kevin Newkirk has signed with Blinn and catcher Misael Cantu with Doane University. Mustang first baseman Boots Landry is committed to Oklahoma State. … “We match up really well,” Litton said. “I think the two teams are very comparable, when you look around at what they’re putting out defensively and on the mound and behind the plate and offensively. It’s just all-around a pretty even matchup. It’s going to come down to who makes the plays and who gets the big hits.” … Binderup is 9-2 with a 2.11 ERA. College Station’s leading hitters are Colby Smart (.382, 13 RBIs), Braden Fowler (.363, 18 RBIs), Binderup (.331, 4 HRs, 32 RBIs), Chanden Scamardo (.303, 4 HRs, 31 RBIs) and Childress (.276, 1 HR, 15 RBIs).