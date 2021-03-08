Coming back stronger: Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens returns to NCAA Indoor Championships after last year’s cancellation

If there is one change the COVID-19 pandemic has instilled in Texas A&M track and field standout Tyra Gittens, it’s a new attitude.

Headed into the first NCAA Indoor Championships in two years, Gittens, who is one of 16 Aggie men’s and women’s track and field athletes competing, is letting this attitude drive her preparations.

“There’s a little part of me that wants it more now, because we didn’t have it last year,” Gittens said on Monday. “The mindset might be a little more feisty.”

In 2020, Gittens was the only Aggie female athlete to qualify for the championships in three individual events: a top-seed in pentathlon, a three seed in high jump and an 11 seed in long jump. However, while Gittens and her teammates were preparing to take the track in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 13 the event was canceled due to start of COVID-19.

“Anytime I flashback to last year, I just remember the tears of my teammates and my friends from other teams who were on their last year and maybe had a job lined up already and they didn’t come back for a fifth year,” Gittens said. “It’s definitely not a memory that I like to go back to.”