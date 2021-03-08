Coming back stronger: Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens returns to NCAA Indoor Championships after last year’s cancellation

If there is one change the COVID-19 pandemic has instilled in Texas A&M track and field standout Tyra Gittens, it’s a new attitude.
Headed into the first NCAA Indoor Championships in two years, Gittens, who is one of 16 Aggie men’s and women’s track and field athletes competing, is letting this attitude drive her preparations.
“There’s a little part of me that wants it more now, because we didn’t have it last year,” Gittens said on Monday. “The mindset might be a little more feisty.”
In 2020, Gittens was the only Aggie female athlete to qualify for the championships in three individual events: a top-seed in pentathlon, a three seed in high jump and an 11 seed in long jump. However, while Gittens and her teammates were preparing to take the track in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 13 the event was canceled due to start of COVID-19.
“Anytime I flashback to last year, I just remember the tears of my teammates and my friends from other teams who were on their last year and maybe had a job lined up already and they didn’t come back for a fifth year,” Gittens said. “It’s definitely not a memory that I like to go back to.”
Having had eyes for the future, Gittens leads the nation again this season as the only athlete to qualify for three individual events. She is the top-ranked athlete in the pentathlon, as well as top ranked in high jump and fifth in long jump. Now, there is little anxiety from missing last year because she had another year to prepare and grow.
“I feel like I could say for everyone, we’re all here to make up for what we lost last year,” she said. “We’re here to show, ‘Yeah, we didn’t have a season, but we’re back and better.’ It’s encouraging.”
Her numbers back up the claim, setting personal bests this year in pentathlon (4,612 points), high jump (1.91m/6-3.25) and long jump (6.62m/21-8.75). Her makes for pentathlon and high jump set school records.
“This is a big year for Tyra and anybody who’s ever watched Tyra knows she’s an athlete that shows a lot of emotion,” A&M head coach Pat Henry said before the indoor season. “She’s excited about being able to compete and people watching her can buy into that, so she’s a fun athlete to watch.”
In a 2021 season that was different due to added COVID-19 protocols, Gittens found her new emotional edge away from the track. Each day, she has challenged herself to do something new and, frankly, scary.
Most notably, she put aside her fears of needles and got a tattoo that reads “A smile can save a life,” a motto she said she lives by.
“There’s something about tattoos,” she said. “You can’t scrub it off in the shower. I just made me nervous. So I got one and I’m very happy with it. It kept me motivated and kept my confidence moving.”
Less significant, but potentially more terrifying, Gittens said she also wrote a song and sang it to her boyfriend. Her musical inclinations came from her father who is a musician, she said.
“I’m alive, obviously, but I thought I was going to die at the time,” she said, with a laugh.
Gittens also took up golf. Gittens said she learned that no matter how daunting the challenge she faces on the track, she will survive and thrive.
“Coming out of high school, I had a confidence just based off my talent,” she said. “I think long-lasting confidence comes from a challenge and comes from coming back from difficult situations. I’m slowly building that type of confidence and I think that’s what is going to help me in the future for outdoors and the Olympics and my future in track and field.”
She will take that confidence to Fayetteville for the championships starting Thursday and running through Sunday. Gittens said she wants to make the most of the shot she missed last year.
“I’m excited because it is nationals and this is a meet where everyone really shows up,” she said. “In that way, I’m definitely excited and I’m definitely ready to match everyone else’s energy. At the same time, I do treat it like every other meet I have so far this season and come in with the same focus that I’ve had.”