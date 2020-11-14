Columbus 42, Rockdale 15

CONROE — Columbus blew open a close game with a big second half and cruised to a 42-15 victory over Rockdale on Friday in the District 3A Division I bi-district playoffs at Buddy Moorhead Stadium.
Rockdale (6-5) trailed 14-7 at halftime, but Columbus (9-2) pushed its lead to 28-7 through three quarters and squelched any comeback attempt by the Tigers.
Rockdale’s Kobe Mitchell threw for 121 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-22 passing. Cam’Ron Valdez ran for 70 yards on 15 carries, and Kesean Raven caught four passes for 55 yards and a TD.
